Katinka Hosszu Thriving With New Coach: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic and World Champion Katinka Hosszu has only gotten better since coming off of last summer. At the FINA Champions Series in Indy, Hosszu dropped a 2:08.5 200 IM, over 1.5 seconds better than her 2:10.1 she swam to win European Champs. Obviously, she’s in a good place. She loves training in Budapest with her new coach and she’s clearly thriving. The Iron Lady can nearly swim anything she wants, but she’s focused on the 200 and 400 IM for 2019 FINA World Championships in Korea.

LOOKING AHEAD TO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – PREDICTIONS:

I think Katinka wins 200 IM, her best event of worlds, in 2:06.4.

And, generally speaking, she defends her 2017 title in the 200 and 400 IM.

What do you think?

