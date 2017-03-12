Molacek Sets Four Meet Records in Missouri

2017 Region VII Spring Sectionals

University of Missouri, Columbia

March 9-12, 2017

The 2017 Region VIII Spring Sectionals came to an end Sunday night.

Another record fell in Missouri as Greater Omaha Aquatics, Jacob Molacek, who has broken a total of 4 records, (100 fly, 100 back, 100 free, 50 free) finished the 100-yard freestyle with a lifetime best of 42.38. Molacek previously held the meet record (43.92) which he set in 2014.

Molacek swam at Auburn University. After two seasons, Molacek returned home to Omaha to train with former coach Tom Beck of Greater Omaha Aquatics. Molacek will return to collegiate swimming next fall at North Carolina State University.

Michael Andrew swam to a victory in the 200-yard butterfly touching at 1:46.31. Andrew set a new meet record beating the time of 1:46.82, previously held by Harri Garmendia of SIU. Andrew set a total of 3 new meet records this weekend (200 butterfly,200 IM, 100 breaststroke).

Dane Florea, from Columbia Swim Club touched first in the 1650 freestyle with the time of 15:21.17 setting a new meet record. Florea finished over 20 seconds ahead of his competitors. Florea had top 3 finishes this weekend in the: 400-yard IM (1st), 200-yard IM (2nd), 500-yard freestyle (3rd), 200-yard fly (2nd).

Other First Place Finishers

15-year-old Astrid Dirkzwager of Wichita Swim Club, finished the 200-yard backstroke at 1:58.63 winning by over 2 seconds.

Felipe Ramirez of Oklahoma Baptist University, swam to a first place finish touching at 1:46.63. Ramirez is a four-time NCAA Division II champion.

Iliana Jones closed her meet winning another sprint freestyle race. The University of Missouri swimmer touched at 50.46.

The Women's 200-yard butterfly was won by Azra Avdic of University of Missouri. Avdic touched with the time of 1:59.15 finishing over 2 seconds ahead of her competition.

Liberty Howell finished the 1650 freestyle with the time of 16:48.20 just out-touching Alexis Daniels (16:48.50).

Top 5 Team Score:

Women’s

Columbia Swim Club-754.5 Kansas City Blazers-583.66 CSP Tideriders-560 Unattached Missouri Valley- 277 4. Lincoln Select Swimming- 422 Rockwood Swim Club-392.16

Men’s