Hagino Closes Out Madrid With 5 For 5 Event Golds

2017 CAMPEONATO OPEN ABSOLUTO COMUNIDAD DE MADRID

In his first meet back since endoscopic elbow surgery back in September, Japanese Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Hagino inflected major damage to the field at the 2017 Madrid Open. Competing in his 5th event of the meet after already handily collecting victories in the 200m IM, 400mIM, 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle on earlier days, Hagino scored gold in the 400m free race.

After establishing himself as the top seed with his smooth morning swim of 3:55.53 Hagino proceeded to drop over 5 seconds to finally check-in with the winning mark of 3:49.21. That enters the 24-year-old into the world’s top 10 rankings this season at #8 and further gives confidence to the athlete that his elbow is in fine form, ready for next month’s Japanese National Championships.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 400 Free Tae Hwan KOR

PARK 2 Gabriele

Detti ITA 3:45.28 3 Naito

EHARA JPN 3.47.70 4 Mykhaylo

ROMANCHUK UKR 3.48.00 5 Zane

GROTHE USA 3.48.14 6 James

GUY GBR 3.48.52 7 Jack

McLOUGHLIN AUS 3.48.87 8 Kosuke

HAGINO JPN 3.49.21 9 Brandonn

ALMEIDA BRA 3.49.46 10 Marwan

EL KAMASH EGY 3.49.50 View Top 26»

For the women tonight, visiting Brazilian athlete Joanna Maranhao managed to rake in the women’s 400m freestyle win, stopping the clock in 4:13.71 to produce the only time of the field beneath the 4:20 threshold. The 29-year-old Club Unisanta swimmer had quite the meet, adding tonight’s gold to her stuffed haul that includes 200m butterfly, 800m freestyle and 100m butterfly gold, in addition to a silver in the 400m IM.