Mityukov Clocks 1:56.49 200 Back, Harvey Logs 1:57.50 200 Free In Nice

2024 MEETING NICE – CAMILLE MUFFAT – GIANT SERIES

The penultimate night of action unfolded at the 2024 Meeting Nice – Camille Muffat, part of the French Giant Series.

The men’s 200m back saw visiting swimmer Roman Mityukov of Switzerland command the field, firing off a time of 1:56.49 for the victory.

23-year-old Mityukov opened in 57.55 and closed in 58.94 to hold off Frenchman Antoine Harlem who was next in line. Harlem settled for silver in 1:57.21 while Mewen Tomac rounded out the top 3 in 1:57.40.

Mityukov earned bronze in this men’s 2back last year in Fukuoka and improved to a silver medal this time around in Doha. The prior World Championships was when he produced his lifetime best and national record of 1:55.34.

Of note, the men’s 100m backstroke winner here, Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, finished well back in 7th in an uncharacteristic time of 2:03.32. He’s been as quick as 1:55.62 in his career.

Mityukov’s teammate Noe Ponti was too quick to catch in the men’s 50m fly. The 22-year-old stopped the clock in 23.15 to beat 24-year-old Maxime Grousset of the host nation.

Grousset, the 2023 world champion in the 100m fly, settled for silver in 23.23. Meiron Cheruti of Israel collected bronze in 23.50.

Ponti’s effort here was just off his lifetime best and Swiss national record of 23.04. That PB was notched in the heats at the 2022 World Championships.

Grousset has been under the 23-second barrier 5 times throughout his career, highlighted by a lifetime best of 22.72 from Fukuoka.

Michael Andrew of the United States found success in the men’s 100m breaststroke. He put up a time of 1:00.85 for the win but was actually about a second faster in the semi-finals.

24-year-old Andrew notched a time of 59.82, a result within striking distance of his season-best 59.52 from December’s U.S. Championships.

Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey continued looking strong and in her best form, taking the top seed in the women’s 200m free.

24-year-old Harvey registered a time of 1:57.50 (57.90/59.60) to lead the field, one which included 17-year-old Nikolett Padar of Hungary.

Padar, who earned 5 golds at the 2022 World Junior Championships, turned in a time of 1:58.32 to flank Harvey for tomorrow night’s final. On the other side will be Anna Egorova who posted 2:00.35 for the 3rd seed.

Harvey’s semi time was just off the 1:57.26 personal best established at last month’s Quebec Cup.

The Canadian was also in the water to contest the semi-final and final of the women’s 100m fly. Harvey got to the wall in a time of 58.61 to turn in the 2nd-best time of her career in the semi. Harvey owns a PB of 58.12 also from the Quebec Cup.

Harvey’s hectic schedule caught up with her, however, as she mustered a 5th-place finish in 1:01.17 in the final.

That left Sweden’s Sara Juvenik to top the podium. Juvenik hit 58.66 while Lilou Ressencourt was only .01 behind in 58.67. Teammate Marie Wattel touched in 1:00.31 as the bronze medalist.

Additional Winners