Manaudou Gets The 50 Free Win Over Grousset On Day 2 Of Giant Series

2024 MEETING NICE – CAMILLE MUFFAT – GIANT SERIES

Day two of the 2024 Meeting Nice – Camille Muffat, part of the French Giant Series, concluded tonight with Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey continuing her tear across her personal record board.

Racing in the women’s 100m free final this evening, 24-year-old Harvey posted a time of 54.26 to snag the silver behind winner Beryl Galstaldello of the host nation.

Gastaldello punched a time of 54.14 to just get the touch over Harvey. The former opened in 26.33 to the latter’s 26.52 while Harvey was .07 quicker on the back end.

29-year-old Gastaldello has been as swift as 53.40 in her career from just over 3 years ago while Harvey’s time outperformed her newly-minted PB of 54.60 produced in the heats. Before that, Harvey’s career-swiftest result rested at the 54.64 which garnered her a 4th-place finish at the 2023 Pan American Games. She ranks just outside the top 10 Canadian performers of all time in the event.

Florent Manaudou won a narrowly-decided men’s 50m freestyle towards the end of the session.

The 33-year-old Olympic champion fired off a time of 21.95 to sneak to the wall a hair ahead of teammate and 100m fly world champion from 2023 Maxime Grousset. Grousset settled for silver in 21.98 while American Michael Andrew also landed on the podium in 22.08 as the bronze medalist.

Of note, Andrew was quicker in the semi-finals, logging a time of 22.02.

Additional Winners