Manaudou Gets The 50 Free Win Over Grousset On Day 2 Of Giant Series

2024 MEETING NICE – CAMILLE MUFFAT – GIANT SERIES
- Sunday, March 17th – Wednesday, March 20th
- Nice, France
- LCM (50m)
Day two of the 2024 Meeting Nice – Camille Muffat, part of the French Giant Series, concluded tonight with Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey continuing her tear across her personal record board.
Racing in the women’s 100m free final this evening, 24-year-old Harvey posted a time of 54.26 to snag the silver behind winner Beryl Galstaldello of the host nation.
Gastaldello punched a time of 54.14 to just get the touch over Harvey. The former opened in 26.33 to the latter’s 26.52 while Harvey was .07 quicker on the back end.
29-year-old Gastaldello has been as swift as 53.40 in her career from just over 3 years ago while Harvey’s time outperformed her newly-minted PB of 54.60 produced in the heats. Before that, Harvey’s career-swiftest result rested at the 54.64 which garnered her a 4th-place finish at the 2023 Pan American Games. She ranks just outside the top 10 Canadian performers of all time in the event.
Florent Manaudou won a narrowly-decided men’s 50m freestyle towards the end of the session.
The 33-year-old Olympic champion fired off a time of 21.95 to sneak to the wall a hair ahead of teammate and 100m fly world champion from 2023 Maxime Grousset. Grousset settled for silver in 21.98 while American Michael Andrew also landed on the podium in 22.08 as the bronze medalist.
Of note, Andrew was quicker in the semi-finals, logging a time of 22.02.
Additional Winners
- Lilou Ressencourt got it done for gold in the women’s 200m fly, posting 2:10.28, the 2nd-best time of her career. Ressencourt has committed to compete for the Cal Bears with the 2024 class.
- Antoine Viquerat was the winner of the men’s 200m breast, producing an effort of 2:11.62.
- The women’s 400m free saw Anastasia Kirpichnikova double up on her 1500m free victory from night one. Kirpichnikova stopped the clock at 4:10.14 while Anna Egorova was right behind, settling for silver in 4:10.72. As with the 1500m, Kirpichnikova’s time here crushed what she performed in Doha. In the 400m free there she finished 15th in 4:13.95.
- Brazilian Breno Correia and Frenchman Nans Mazellier tied for the top of the podium in the men’s 200m free, touching simultaneously in 1:48.47.
- Yohann Ndoye-Brouard was too quick to catch in the men’s 100m back as he hit a time of 53.57. That held off teammate Mewen Tomac who earned silver in 53.96. Swiss national record holder Roman Mityukov registered 54.26 for 3rd place. Mityukov scored silver in the 200m back at this year’s World Championships.
- Analia Pigree came away with the gold in the women’s 50m back, putting up a result of 27.79. That beat Mary Ambre-Moluh by the slimmest of margins as she stopped the clock in 27.80. Pauline Mahieu was right in the mix as well, logging 27.87 for bronze.
Creatine daddy
tested negative for blood in his creatine system
Wonder if Grousset will follow through with the 50 free this year instead of withdrawing to focus on relays