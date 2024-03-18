4x Olympic Gold Medalist Allison Schmitt To Give Georgia’s Undergrad Commencement Address

4x Olympic gold medalist and 4x Olympian Allison Schmitt has been announced to be Georgia’s undergraduate commencement speaker for May.

Schmitt attended Georgia from 2008-2013 and graduated in 2013 with a degree in psychology. During her time at Georgia, Schmitt won the NCAA title in the 500 freestyle in 2009, 2010, and 2011. She also won the 200 free NCAA title in 2010.

After the 2010-2011 season, she took an Olympic Redshirt season as she prepared for the 2012 Olympics. She moved to Baltimore to train under Bob Bowman in preparation for London. In London, Schmitt won individual gold in the 200 freestyle and silver in the 400 freestyle. Her 200 freestyle time of a 1:53.61 remains the American Record to this day. She also helped the US to golds in the 4×200 free relay as well as in the women’s 4×100 medley relay.

After the London Olympics, Schmitt returned to Georgia for her senior season. In spring of 2013, Schmitt won the 200 freestyle NCAA title and helped the team’s 400 free and 800 free relays to wins as well. The Georgia women went on to win the NCAA team title. Schmitt won the Honda Sports Award for the sport during her senior year.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Schmitt helped the US women to gold in the 4×200 free relay as well as silver in the 4×100 free relay. She also was a team captain in Rio. She also qualified for the 2020 Olympics, earning team captain honors once again. In Tokyo, she helped the US to silver in the 4×200 free relay and bronze in the 4×100 free relay.

Schmitt will give the undergraduate commencement address on May 10th in the school’s football stadium. Georgia Athletic Association Distinguished Professor of Environmental Engineering Jenna Jambeck will deliver the graduate speech on May 9th.