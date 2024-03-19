U.S. Open Qualifier Ella Freeman Opts To Stay In-State With Texas A&M (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Ella Freeman has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at Texas A&M University. Freeman’s decision keeps her in-state, as she currently swims with the Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence in Rockwall, Texas. She’s set to arrive on campus next fall for the 2025-2026 season.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University. First, and most importantly, I would like to thank God for blessing me with this incredible opportunity. I would also like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me throughout this process and helping me get to where I am today. I cannot wait to see what this next season in life holds! GIG’EM!”

Freeman swims a range of events, but her best is the 400m IM, where she owns a Winter U.S. Open cut. She is also a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200m IM, as well as has 2024 Futures cuts in the 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200m back.

Freeman recently competed at Speedo Sectionals in Lewisville, where she finished 3rd in the 400 IM in a personal best time of 4:19.35. She also notched new best times in the 200 breast and 100 fly with times of 2:17.88 and 56.23, respectively.

During the long course season, Freeman placed 32nd overall in the 400m IM with a time of 4:58.61. Her swim put her about four seconds off her personal best of 4:54.35, which she put up earlier in the summer at a Sectional meet.

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 56.23

200 fly – 2:02.22

200 breast – 2:17.88

200 back – 2:03.13

200 IM – 2:05.30

400 IM – 4:19.35

Under the direction of long-time head coach Steve Bultman, the Aggies finished 3rd as a team at the 2024 SEC Championships. Freeman will not swim under Bultman, however, as he has announced that he will retire at the end of the season this spring.

Freeman’s current best time in the 400 IM is just a few tenths shy of what it took to score this year. Leading the way in the event was Giulia Goerigk, who finished 3rd with a time of 4:06.79 in finals. Also scoring for the Aggies was Abigail Ahrens in 11th (4:13.66) and Joelle Reddin in 18th (4:16.18). Of this group, Goerigk is the only one who will overlap with Freeman.

Freeman is the only public commitment so far for Texas A&M’s class of 2029.

