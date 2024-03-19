Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Missouri Sophomore Sam Brown Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Comments: 8

University of Missouri sophomore Sam Brown will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens Wednesday morning, he told SwimSwam. Brown, primarily a backstroker and freestyler, made huge improvements in two seasons with the Tigers, but is looking for a new home to finish his collegiate career.

“I just think it’s time for a restart,” Brown told SwimSwam. “Mizzou has given me everything and more and I’m very thankful for all they’ve done. I’m looking for a program who believes in me and wants what is best for me now and in the future.”

As for what he’s looking for in a future program, Brown says he’s “going into this (process) very open minded.”

At last month’s SEC Championships, Brown finished 32nd in the 200 free (1:36.46), 15th in the 100 back (46.26), and tied-for-19th in the 200 back (1:42.09). That earned him 17.5 points as the Tigers finished 8th out of 10 teams at the championships. He was the team’s sixth-highest point earned among swimmers, and also swam the fastest leg of their 10th-place 800 free relay (1:35.79) and the anchor leg of their 7th-place 400 free relay (43.13).

Time Progression

Mizzou Soph Mizzou Fresh HS Senior Relay Split
50 free 20.35 20.22 21.02 19.71
100 free 45.27 44.36 45.68 43.13
200 free 1:36.46 1:36.97 1:39.17 1:35.79
100 back 46.26 46.55 48.63
200 back 1:42.09 1:42.58 1:47.40

It took times of 45.56 in the 100 back and 1:40.62 in the 200 back to qualify for the NCAA Championships this year.

Brown attended high school in the suburbs of Albany, New York.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will become available to men’s Division I swimmers & divers on Wednesday, March 20. From there, with a few exceptions, student-athletes will have 45 days to enter the portal in order to be eligible to compete at a new school next season.

While they have 45 days to enter the portal, there is no deadline on making a decision, and student-athletes are able to return to their current program after entering the portal. Entering the portal allows them to discuss the possibility of a transfer with coaches from other schools.

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jablo
40 seconds ago

should flip the progression table so it’s not backwards lol, i thought he got worse for a second

0
0
Reply
Guy
52 seconds ago

Mizzou hasn’t accomplished anything since rhodenbaugh left

0
0
Reply
Queens
4 minutes ago

Future Royal? 💪🏼🦁🥇

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Queens
2 minutes ago

Would be a choice, but IDK if you’re trending towards NCAA qualification, not sure why you’d transfer to a school that won’t be NCAA-eligible until after you graduate.

0
0
Reply
StangFan101
9 minutes ago

Mustangs written all over him

0
0
Reply
Fireballfan
30 minutes ago

Looks like a stud in Long Course – 54.80 and 1:58.2

5
0
Reply
Cannonball
41 minutes ago

Strike the iron while its heating up! Wisco or Notre Dame?

7
0
Reply
CELL
43 minutes ago

Doesn’t seem like Missouri did much for him

3
-4
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!