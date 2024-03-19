Missouri Sophomore Sam Brown Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

University of Missouri sophomore Sam Brown will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens Wednesday morning, he told SwimSwam. Brown, primarily a backstroker and freestyler, made huge improvements in two seasons with the Tigers, but is looking for a new home to finish his collegiate career.

“I just think it’s time for a restart,” Brown told SwimSwam. “Mizzou has given me everything and more and I’m very thankful for all they’ve done. I’m looking for a program who believes in me and wants what is best for me now and in the future.”

As for what he’s looking for in a future program, Brown says he’s “going into this (process) very open minded.”

At last month’s SEC Championships, Brown finished 32nd in the 200 free (1:36.46), 15th in the 100 back (46.26), and tied-for-19th in the 200 back (1:42.09). That earned him 17.5 points as the Tigers finished 8th out of 10 teams at the championships. He was the team’s sixth-highest point earned among swimmers, and also swam the fastest leg of their 10th-place 800 free relay (1:35.79) and the anchor leg of their 7th-place 400 free relay (43.13).

Time Progression

Mizzou Soph Mizzou Fresh HS Senior Relay Split 50 free 20.35 20.22 21.02 19.71 100 free 45.27 44.36 45.68 43.13 200 free 1:36.46 1:36.97 1:39.17 1:35.79 100 back 46.26 46.55 48.63 — 200 back 1:42.09 1:42.58 1:47.40 —

It took times of 45.56 in the 100 back and 1:40.62 in the 200 back to qualify for the NCAA Championships this year.

Brown attended high school in the suburbs of Albany, New York.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will become available to men’s Division I swimmers & divers on Wednesday, March 20. From there, with a few exceptions, student-athletes will have 45 days to enter the portal in order to be eligible to compete at a new school next season.

While they have 45 days to enter the portal, there is no deadline on making a decision, and student-athletes are able to return to their current program after entering the portal. Entering the portal allows them to discuss the possibility of a transfer with coaches from other schools.