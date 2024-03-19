Greenwich Boys Win 10th Straight Connecticut Class LL State Title

2024 CIAC Boys’ Swimming Class LL State Championships

March 9 (Prelims) and March 12 (Finals), 2024

Wesleyan, CT

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results

Top 5 Teams

Greenwich – 852 Norwalk-McMahon – 641 Glastonbury – 559 North Haven Coop – 355 Fairfield Coop – 343

Last weekend, the Greenwich High School boys earned their 10th straight Connecticut Class LL state title in dominant fashion, showcasing a deep well of talent to carry them to their 48th title in league history.

Connecticut high schools are grouped by school enrollment, with LL being the largest. According to the CIAC website, which holds records back to 1971, out of the four high schools to have ever won the LL title Greenwich is the only school to have done so multiple times.

Despite walking away with the team title by over 200 points, Greenwich only had two individual winners. Senior Kegan Clark won both the 100 free (45.63) and 200 free (1:40.71), setting best times in both. He’s the defending state open champion in the former event where he set his previous best time (46.15), and ahead of that meet he is the only athlete to dip under 46 seconds this season.

Clark’s junior teammate, Luke Mendelsohn, was the Cardinals’ other individual champion. He swam 57.12 to touch first in the 100 breast, his first time breaking 58 seconds. Runner-up Michael Ivanov (Fairfield Coop) also dipped under the one-minute barrier, clocking 58.85.

Norwalk-McMahon picked up their first top-two finish in program history, led by sophomore Wyatt Vitiello. Vitiello swept the 200 IM (1:51.20) and 100 back (50.77) and dropped the fastest 50 back split of the field (24.40) to lead his team to victory in the 200 medley relay. He was joined by teammates Kris Flores (26.76), Mike Kvashchuk (22.48) and Alex Sharpe (22.20) for a combined time of 1:35.84, which won by nearly three seconds over Greenwich.

Kvashchuk flexed his sprint prowess with a win in the 50 free (21.09), out-touching Ivanov by just three-hundredths of a second (21.12).

Glastonbury senior Jack Watson won the 100 fly (51.65), his first state title in his high school career. He lowered his previous best (53.11) by over a second.

Cody Lonsberry was the only athlete from a team outside the top five to win an event. The Enfield junior clocked 4:36.06, a little off the 4:34.34 he swam in prelims but enough to lead the race wire-to-wire.

Finn Moynahan of Fairfield Coop won the 1-meter diving event, amassing a score of 543.85 to lead the second-place finisher by over 100 points.

This weekend is the CIAC State Open Championships, where the top athletes across all four divisions compete. Greenwich is also the defending champion in that meet.