Men’s Medley Relay Finals Lineups: Held and Dean To Anchor, Andrew On Fly

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The finals lineups for the men’s 4×100 medley relay have been released, with a few changes made from prelims.

As expected, the United States will be using Nic Fink on breaststroke for both the prelims and finals session. In the absence of Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew will be swimming fly. He previously swam fly in the prelims of the mixed medley relay and split 50.69. Ryan Held has been put on on freestyle over Brooks Curry, likely by virtue of his 46.99 anchor leg on the men’s 4×100 free relay and his field-leading 47.93 leadoff on the mixed free relay.

The Italians, who will likely be the Americans’ biggest challenge to gold, will opt for Federico Burdisso on fly over Piero Codia, and Alessandro Miressi on free over Lorenzo Zazzeri. These decisions were expected after Codia and Zazzeri were put on the prelims relay.

Other notable lineup decisions include putting Wang Shun on backstroke for China despite him coming off injury and Great Britain using Tom Dean over Lewis Burras and Jacob Whittle on anchor (likely due to Dean’s 46.95 split on the men’s 4×100 free relay).

Full Lineups: