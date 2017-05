Mehdy Metella, 51s36 sur 100 papillon, est devenu un homme seul

Schooling Wants To Take Down 100 Fly World Record In Budapest The 100m butterfly record is held at 49.82 by now-retired Michael Phelps, but Singapore’s Joseph Schooling has the mark on death watch.

Swim England’s Leadership Team Announced For 2018 Commonwealth Games Current England Programmes Team Leader Grant Robins has been appointed Team Leader for the 2018 Commonwealth Campaign and will be joined by 3 additional team members.

Why You Should Push Rather Pull The Water in Backstroke One of the most common mistakes I see in backstroke is with the pulling motion. Most backstrokers pull with an arm that is relatively straight, as if the arm were an oar pulling through the water.

6 Tips for Swim Parents on Why Swimmers Quit Why do kids quit swimming? The number one reason: “It’s no longer fun.” Kids would rather do something else. A former coach told me he lost many high school swimmers once they started dating or got a car.

Could the French Not Qualify Any Relays for World Championships? 2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017 Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg 50-meter…

Lacourt, Stravius Qualify for Worlds in Day 5 Finals of French Nats World 100 back co-champions Camille Lacourt and Jérémy Stravius raced stroke-for-stroke into the wall in the 50 back, but Lacourt had the better touch, taking gold in 24.60 ahead of Stravius’ 24.73.