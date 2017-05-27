Swim England’s Leadership Team Announced For 2018 Commonwealth Games

The 2018 Commonwealth Games slated for the Gold Coast are still over 300 days away, nations and athletic federations around the world are already preparing for the multi-sport event. Among them is Swim England, which announced its leadership team for its aquatic athletes for the quadrennial event.

Commonwealth Games competitor from 1990 Auckland and current England Programmes Team Leader Grant Robins has been appointed Team Leader for the 2018 Commonwealth Campaign and will be joined by the following:

Head Coach – Kevin Renshaw , British Swimming Pathway Implementation Manager

, British Swimming Pathway Implementation Manager Swimming Team Manager – Rod Wardle , City of Leeds Swimming Club Chairperson

, City of Leeds Swimming Club Chairperson Assistant Team Manager – Marie Atkinson , British Universities

, British Universities Sports Science Sports Medicine Lead – Diane Elliot, Sports Science, Sports Medicine Manager, Swim England

Of the assembled leadership for Gold Coast 2018 Robins says, “I am incredibly pleased with these appointments. All four have great national and international experience and will ensure all our swimming and para-swimming athletes arrive at the competition pool in the best possible condition.

“I am confident that Kevin, Rod, Marie and Di will work tirelessly over the next ten months to make sure every single member of the team is well-prepared and able to give their all to the competition.”

Team England Chef de Mission, Sarah Winckless, says, “I’m pleased to welcome Kevin, Rod, Marie and Di to Team England. I’m looking forward to working alongside Grant and such a talented team supporting our swimmers in the build-up to next year’s Games.

“We’re proud to be sending our biggest and best prepared team ever to the Gold Coast and I’m sure the hard work of the team will be reflected in the performance of our athletes next year.”