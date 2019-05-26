Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

McLaughlin Puts Up World Top 25 200 FR at NOVA Grand Challenge

2019 SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

*note that some results are currently missing and will be released once available.

During Saturday’s finals at the NOVA Grand Challenge, Cal’s Katie McLaughlin dominated an NCAA-star studded 200 free super-final. McLaughlin won the super-final with a 1:57.62, ranking her in the top 25 times in the world this year.

Last month, McLaughlin swam two 2:02s at the SUN Devil Spring Open in this event. Her current personal best stands at 1:56.88 from the 2018 Pan Pacs, which qualified her for the B-final. McLaughlin then won the B-final with a 1:57.34, which is three-tenths faster than her swim from this evening.

In the same event, 15-year-old Israeli Anastasia Gorbenko won the consolation final with a monster personal best of 2:00.83, dropping 4 seconds off her seed time. Gorbenko is now the 16th-fastest 18&U swimmer in the world this year.

Other Meet Highlights:

  • Just off his season best was Cal alum Ryan Murphy, clocking in at 1:56.67 to win the men’s 200 back super-final. His time was 6 seconds faster from this morning and just half a second off his season best of 1:56.16 from Knoxville, which is the 7th-fastest time in the world this year.
  • USC Trojan Louise Hansson won the women’s 100 fly with a time of 58.20, nearly a second off her #5 ranked-time in the world from Canadian Trials (57.35). Katie McLaughlin clocked in at a 58.46, also a second off her PB of 57.51 from the 2018 US Nationals that earned her a spot on the Pan Pacs team. Kendyl Stewart also clocked in the 58-second range with a 58.73.
  • Michael Chadwick remained on top in the men’s 50 free, winning with a 22.48 and falling in the top 50 American performances this year.
  • Cal’s Sean Grieshop won the 400 IM super-final with a 4:22.38, the 11th-fastest time swam by an American this year.

 

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!