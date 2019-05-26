McLaughlin Puts Up World Top 25 200 FR at NOVA Grand Challenge

2019 SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

*note that some results are currently missing and will be released once available.

During Saturday’s finals at the NOVA Grand Challenge, Cal’s Katie McLaughlin dominated an NCAA-star studded 200 free super-final. McLaughlin won the super-final with a 1:57.62, ranking her in the top 25 times in the world this year.

Last month, McLaughlin swam two 2:02s at the SUN Devil Spring Open in this event. Her current personal best stands at 1:56.88 from the 2018 Pan Pacs, which qualified her for the B-final. McLaughlin then won the B-final with a 1:57.34, which is three-tenths faster than her swim from this evening.

In the same event, 15-year-old Israeli Anastasia Gorbenko won the consolation final with a monster personal best of 2:00.83, dropping 4 seconds off her seed time. Gorbenko is now the 16th-fastest 18&U swimmer in the world this year.

Other Meet Highlights: