Samantha Nickell Offers Verbal Commitment to Boise State

Samantha Nickell, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Yucapia, California, has announced her verbal commitment to Boise State University for 2020-21. She will join Jessica Davis, who also verbally committed to the Broncos’ class of 2024.

“I am more than excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Boise State University! I’m beyond blessed to have been given the opportunity to swim with such amazing coaches and teammates. I would like to thank everyone who’s supported me throughout this journey, especially my family, friends, coaches, and everyone at Boise who helped make this possible! Go Broncos! #bronconation”

Nickell is a junior at Redlands East Valley High School. She is coming off a successful junior year high school season that culminated in swims at the 5th annual California CIF State Championships. She swam the 100 back and 200 IM, finishing 22nd and 35th, respectively. The previous week she had been runner-up in the 200 IM and third in the 100 back at the 2019 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships.

Nickell swims year-round for Riverside Aquatics Association. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly, and she competed in all three of those events plus the 200 IM at 2018 Winter Juniors West last December.

Boise State finished third in the Mountain West Conference Championships this past season. Nickell’s best times would have scored for the Broncos in the B final of the 200 fly and the C finals of the 100 back, 200 back and 100 fly. The Broncos lost a pair of 52-mid backstrokers Abbey Sorensen and Ally Kleinsorgen to graduation this year but Nickell will overlap for two years with Katie McCoy and Madesyn Ronquillio and one with Molly Hogg and Lauren Sale.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:00.59

100 back – 55.59

50 back – 26.08

200 fly – 2:02.74

100 fly – 57.98

200 IM – 2:05.34

