Delta Aquatics’ Jessica Davis Verbally Commits to Boise State

Jessica Davis of Delta Aquatics has announced her verbal commitment to Boise State University for 2020. She is a rising senior at Plainfield North High School, not far from Chicago.

I’m so happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Boise State University! I am so grateful to be a part of such a special and passionate team. Thank you family, friends, coaches and teammates for supporting me from day one. So excited to BLEED BLUE!! Go Broncos!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.25

100y free – 50.42

200y free – 1:49.66

500y free – 4:56.87

50m free – 27.01

100m free – 58.43

Davis is coming off of a high school junior season where she finished 3rd at the IHSA Championships in the 200 free and 8th in the 100 free. She went on to hit best times in the 50, 100, and 200 free at the 2019 NCSA Jr Champs, placing 18th in the 50.

Davis has the speed to be an immediate contributor to the Broncos at the conference level. At the 2019 Mountain West Champs, she would’ve placed in B finals in the 100 and 200 free as well as the C finals in the 50 free and 500 free.

Boise State just had their top three 50 freestylers exhaust their eligibility, while their top returning sprinters, Emmie Jennings and Robin Pinger, are rising seniors. Davis will provide some much-needed sprint free power and be an instant boost to all of their free relays at the very least.

