Stewart 58.1/Seliskar 53.0 100 FL’s at NOVA Grand Challenge Prelims

2019 SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

During the second prelims session of the NOVA Grand Challenge, Kendyl Stewart and Andrew Seliskar put up promising 100 fly times that foreshadow a quick finals session later tonight.

Seliskar kicked it off with a 53.00 swim to lead the 100 fly super-final. His time is now his 7th-fastest swim ever, under a second off his PB of 52.24. Seliskar will be joined by Cal teammate Justin Lynch (53.27) and D2-stud Marius Kusch (53.31) in the super-final. German-native Kusch holds the 5th-fastest time in the world this year with a 51.35, which he swam at Richmond.

On the women’s side, Stewart put up a 58.16, which is just half a second off her personal best time of 57.51. That PB, which was swam at the Israel Swimming Cup, is the 6th-fastest time in the world this year. Touching in second behind Stewart is USC post-grad Louise Hansson (58.84), who holds the 5th-fastest time in the world with a 57.35.

Joining Stewart and Hansson in the super final are Cal teammates Katie McLaughlin (59.27) and Izzy Ivey (1:00.45). McLaughlin will also be swimming in the 200 free super-final, where she put up the top prelims time of 2:00.13. Friday’s 50 free champ Abbey Weitzeil (2:02.34) and Team Elite’s Catie DeLoof (2:02.20) will join McLaughlin and Ivey (2:02.21) in the final.

Ivey won’t be done after those two swims, as she has another super-final swim in the 200 back. Ivey touched in at 2:17.12, six seconds behind leader Dasha Ustinova (2:11.29). Ustinova just made the top 25 times in the world this year earlier at the Russian Nationals, putting up a 2:10.30.

More Prelims Highlights: