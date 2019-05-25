Boudia, Magaña Win 3-Meter, 10-Meter Titles as USA Diving Senior Nationals

Courtesy: USA Diving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Olympians David Boudia (Lafayette, Ind.) and Amy Magaña (Indianapolis, Ind.) won men’s 3-meter and women’s 10-meter titles and qualified for the 2019 World Championships team Saturday at the USA Diving Senior National Championships.

Boudia, a four-time Olympic medalist in 10-meter platform events, won his second career 3-meter springboard title and 21st overall national title. Magaña won her 10th career national title.

2016 Olympic medalist Michael Hixon (Amherst, Mass./Bloomington, Ind.) and Delaney Schnell (Tucson, Ariz.) each finished second and also qualified for the World Championships team.

Boudia scored 474.35 points in the 3-meter final, with Hixon finishing second at 451.00. Jordan Windle (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Austin, Texas) was third with 425.30 points.

Boudia was in third place behind Hixon and Andrew Capobianco (Holly Springs, N.C./Bloomington, Ind.) halfway through the competition, but Hixon and Capobianco missed their fourth-round dives to allow Boudia to take the lead with 71.40 points on an inward 3 ½ tuck. Boudia followed up with 89.25 points on his fifth-round reverse 3 ½ tuck and closed out his list with 84 points on a reverse 1 ½ with 3 ½ twists.

“Going into this event today, I don’t think I’ve been this nervous since 2005 . I think just because it’s a new event on 3-meter and there’s a lot more variables when it comes to diving on that. I’m not as comfortable on 3-meter yet, but this is a good stepping stone,” Boudia said. “I think my rock in this has been my mental game, and that’s why I’ve been successful in this sport. It’s just a matter of turning on that focus and getting in the zone, and I guess that’s what happened today.”

Hixon came back from his fourth-round miss to score 81.60 points on an inward 3 ½ tuck and finished with 79.80 points on a front 4 ½ tuck.

Magaña won the women’s 10-meter title with 358.75 points, while Schnell scored 348.45 points for second. Murphy Bromberg (Bexley, Ohio/Austin, Texas) finished third with 318.65 points.

Consistency was key for Magaña, who was the only diver to hit all five dives in the 10-meter final. She scored no lower than 67.20 points on any of her dives and scored more than 70 on four of them. After taking the lead in round three, she maintained the top spot with 75 points on a front 3 ½ pike and 73.60 points on a back 2 ½ with 1 ½ twists in the last two rounds.

“My coach gave me a not so subtle reminder that if I want to accomplish the goals that we want to accomplish together, I just have to hit my dives. I had to set aside making worlds and just take it one dive at a time and do as best as I can,” Magaña said.

Schnell led after two rounds but dropped to second after missing her third-round back 3 ½ tuck. She held on to the second spot with 75 points on a front 3 ½ pike and 75.20 points on an inward 3 ½ tuck to secure a spot on the World Championships team.

The USA Diving Senior National Championships wrap up Sunday, May 26 with women’s 3-meter and men’s 10-meter finals. The 2019 USA Diving Senior National Championships is part of the 2019 Team USA Champions Series, presented by Xfinity. The champions series showcases numerous Olympic sports throughout the year, highlighting the year-round quest of Team USA athletes to compete at the Olympic Games.

Results

Men’s 3-meter Springboard Final

1. David Boudia (Purdue Diving), 474.35;2. Michael Hixon (TriSynerG Diving Academy), 451.00;3. Jordan Windle (The University of Texas), 425.30;4. Grayson Campbell (The University of Texas), 404.35;5. Conor Casey (Unattached), 404.05;6. Andrew Capobianco (Unattached), 396.65;7. Briadam Herrera (University of Miami), 379.40;8. Lyle Yost (American Flyers Diving), 376.30;9. Jacob Siler (Unattached), 363.95;10. Jacob Fielding (Unattached), 354.20;11. Noah Duperre (Ohio State Diving Club), 349.55;12. Jacob Herremans (Unattached), 320.40

Women’s Platform Final

1. Amy Magana (The Indiana International School of Diving), 358.75;2. Delaney Schnell (Unattached), 348.45;3. Samantha Bromberg (The University of Texas), 318.65;4. Katrina Young (Unattached), 318.10;5. Jessica Parratto (TriSynerG Diving Academy), 315.95;6. Sophia McAfee (Trojan Dive Club), 280.80;7. Olivia Rosendahl (Unattached), 269.90;8. Abigail Knapton (Unattached), 268.55;9. Daryn Wright (The Indiana International School of Diving), 262.55;10. Maggie Merriman (Purdue Diving), 246.85;11. Molly Fears (Unattached), 245.25;12. Isabel Gregersen (Mile High Dive Club), 226.30