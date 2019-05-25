Murdoch & Willmott Take Gold On Glasgow Night 2

2019 GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

The Stirling duo of Aimee Willmott and Ross Murdoch struck gold tonight in Glasgow, taking one event apiece on night 2 of the 2019 Glasgow International Swim Meet.

26-year-old Willmott took the women’s 400m IM with ease, hitting the wall in a mark of 4:42.80. That held off 22-year-old Amber Keegan of Sheffield, who notched the only other time under the 4:50 threshold in 4:49.15.

For Willmott, she’s already World Championships bound in this event with her British Championships title-winning mark of 4:36.98. That outing remains at #5 among the top times in the world this season.

Willmott is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion in this, her signature event, having reaped gold on the Gold Coast last year in a time of 4:34.90.

Murdoch produced a winning mark of 1:00.64 tonight for a solid in-training time in the men’s 100m breast. He beat training mate Craig Benson by a full second, with the 2-time Olympian finished in 2nd place in 1:01.64.

At the British Championships, Murdoch finished in a big-time swim of 59.21 to be positioned as the 6th fastest performer in the world this season.

Ireland’s Mona McSharry was back in the pool tonight to follow-up on her 50m freestyle silver from night 1. This evening, McSharry contested her signature 100m breaststroke event, stopping teh clock at 1:09.27 for the win. That was slightly slower than the 1:08.98 she produced to claim the top seed from this morning’ heats.

As described in our meet preview, McSharry has been battling illness and missed both the McCullagh Memorial and Irish Championships this Spring, so the 18-year-old is just now getting back into the swim of things.

Her country mate Jack McMillan produced a solid swim in the men’s 200m free, logging a winning mark of 1:48.93. That represented the only man to be under the 1:50 mark, with Perth City’s Stephen Milne finishing behind in 1:50.71.

For McMillan, tonight’s outing represents the 19-year-old’s 3rd fastest time ever and also just the 2nd meed he’s ever been under 1:49 in the 200m free.

Additional Winners: