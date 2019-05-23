Star-Studded 2019 Glasgow Int’l Meet Kicks Off On Friday

2019 GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Friday, May 24th – Sunday, May 26th

Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

LCM

Meet Site

Entry List

Live Stream

This year’s edition of the Glasgow International Swim Meet kicks off on Friday at the storied Tollcross International Swimming Centre. The 3-day meet is expecting over 840 athletes across 87 teams, with both seasoned racing veterans and emerging talent sharing the pool.

The University of Stirling’s mainstay elite members Duncan Scott, Aimee Willmott, Ross Murdoch and Craig Benson are entered in the meet, along with their newest teammate Mark Szaranek. The 23-year-old former Florida Gator joined the group just last week and will be training under Coaches Steven Tigg and Brad Hay.

Take note of Scott’s unique event line-up, as the man who took tripled gold in the 100m free, 200m IM and 200m free at the 2019 British Championships has the 50m/100m breaststroke and 50m/100m backstroke on his line-up for this Glasgow competition.

Hannah Miley will be getting some additional racing under her belt since coming back from ankle surgery last fall. The Aberdeen Olympian valiantly competed at the British Championships, but missed qualification for this year’s World Championships.

An Irish contingency is slated to race, including 18-year-old World Junior Champion Mona McSharry. McSharry has largely been absent from racing this season after breaking the Irish Senior National Record in the women’s 50m free before ultimately finishing 5th in the final there in Buenos Aires.

McSharry missed February’s McCullagh Memorial Meet, as well as the Irish Open National Championships in March, so we’ll see how the multiple international medalist comes back here in Glasgow.

Additional notable UK competitors include Tain Bruce, Emily Large, Kathleen Dawson, Keanna MacInnes, Kathryn Greenslade, Stephen Milne, Sam Budd, Jack McMillan, Katie Shanahan, Mark Ford and Nicholas Pyle.

8 members of the Greek national team are flying in for the event, along with the Danish national junior team as well as several Danish and Irish clubs. There will also be representatives from Germany, Finland, the Czech Republic and Lebanon.

Action starts with heats at 9am local each day, with additional heats beginning at 12:15pm local. Finals are scheduled for 5pm local on Friday/Saturday and 4:30pm on Sunday.