McLaughlin: “I didn’t want to define my racing as ‘being back'” (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 55.48, 2016
  • American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012
  • Championship Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012
  • U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38, 2016
  1. GOLD: Kelsi Dahlia– 56.83
  2. SILVER: Katie McLaughlin– 57.51
  3. BRONZE: Kendyl Stewart– 57.70
  4. FOURTH: Mallory Comerford– 57.95

As expected, Louisville’s Kelsi Dahlia took the win, posting a 56.86. Kendyl Stewart was out with the lead, but Dahlia used a strong kick out and ripped through the back half to distance herself from the field. She’s now secured her spot at both Pan Pacs and Worlds, since she landed a Worlds spot as she tied the 50 fly American Record last night. Teammate Mallory Comerford clipped her best by .02 for a lifetime best 57.95, finishing 4th.

Cal’s Katie McLaughlin finally had her breakthrough. She hadn’t broken 58 since 2015, but she hit the mark tonight with a lifetime best 57.51 to likely secure a spot at Pan Pacs. She’s now the 7th fastest American in history. Stewart held on for 3rd in 57.70, marking her first best time in the event since 2014.

