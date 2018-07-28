McLaughlin: “I didn’t want to define my racing as ‘being back'” (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY:
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 55.48, 2016
- American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012
- Championship Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38, 2016
- GOLD: Kelsi Dahlia– 56.83
- SILVER: Katie McLaughlin– 57.51
- BRONZE: Kendyl Stewart– 57.70
- FOURTH: Mallory Comerford– 57.95
As expected, Louisville’s Kelsi Dahlia took the win, posting a 56.86. Kendyl Stewart was out with the lead, but Dahlia used a strong kick out and ripped through the back half to distance herself from the field. She’s now secured her spot at both Pan Pacs and Worlds, since she landed a Worlds spot as she tied the 50 fly American Record last night. Teammate Mallory Comerford clipped her best by .02 for a lifetime best 57.95, finishing 4th.
Cal’s Katie McLaughlin finally had her breakthrough. She hadn’t broken 58 since 2015, but she hit the mark tonight with a lifetime best 57.51 to likely secure a spot at Pan Pacs. She’s now the 7th fastest American in history. Stewart held on for 3rd in 57.70, marking her first best time in the event since 2014.
