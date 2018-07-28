McLaughlin: “I didn’t want to define my racing as ‘being back'” (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 55.48, 2016

American Record: Dana Vollmer, 55.98, 2012

Championship Record: Dana Vollmer, 56.42, 2012

U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 56.38, 2016

As expected, Louisville’s Kelsi Dahlia took the win, posting a 56.86. Kendyl Stewart was out with the lead, but Dahlia used a strong kick out and ripped through the back half to distance herself from the field. She’s now secured her spot at both Pan Pacs and Worlds, since she landed a Worlds spot as she tied the 50 fly American Record last night. Teammate Mallory Comerford clipped her best by .02 for a lifetime best 57.95, finishing 4th.

Cal’s Katie McLaughlin finally had her breakthrough. She hadn’t broken 58 since 2015, but she hit the mark tonight with a lifetime best 57.51 to likely secure a spot at Pan Pacs. She’s now the 7th fastest American in history. Stewart held on for 3rd in 57.70, marking her first best time in the event since 2014.