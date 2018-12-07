Mason Boys Annihilate 400 Medley Relay NAG at Winter Jrs East

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

Day 2 of 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East ended with a bang as Mason Manta Rays’ Carson Foster (17), Jake Foster (18), Jacob McDonald (16), and Adam Chaney (16) took 1.57 seconds off their seed time to win the boys’ 4×100 medley relay on Thursday night. The quartet came into the meet with a seed time of 3:13.68, already nearly 3 seconds faster than second-seeded SwimMAC Carolina and 3/10 off the meet record, a 3:13.37 set by Palo Alto Stanford in 2015. But the Foster brothers, McDonald, and Chaney took it one step further and crushed the 15-18 National Age Group Record in the event, too. The NAG had been established by Nation’s Capital Swim Club with 3:12.58 at NCSA Spring Championship in March of 2014.

Carson Foster led off with his first sub-47 100 back (his PB was 47.07), going 46.70 to notch the #30 swim of all-time for 17-18 boys. (It’s worth noting that at least 17 of the top 30 times were swum in college meets.) His brother followed with a 52.96 split for the 100 breast (best flat-start time is 53.46). McDonald clocked a 48.54 butterfly (best flat-start is 49.08), and Adam Chaney brought it home with a 42.91 split on the anchor (his fastest flat-start is 44.26).

Comparative splits:

RAYS-OH 12/2018 NCAP-PV 3/2014 PASA-PC 12/2015 Back Carson Foster 46.70 John Shebat 49.22 Benjamin Ho 48.88 Breast Jake Foster 52.96 Carsten Vissering 52.87 Jeremy Babinet 53.53 Fly Jacob McDonald 48.54 Andrew Seliskar 46.38 Joe Molinari 47.44 Free Adam Chaney 42.91 James Jones 44.11 Albert Gwo 42.52 3:11.11 3:12.58 3:13.37

The Mason Manta Rays have now taken down 3 relay meet records in 2 days of swimming at 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. They won the 200 medley relay in a meet record-setting 1:26.52 and the 800 free relay with 6:23.97, taking 4.3 seconds off the previous mark.