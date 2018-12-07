Mason Boys Annihilate 400 Medley Relay NAG at Winter Jrs East

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- SCY (25 yards)
Day 2 of 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East ended with a bang as Mason Manta Rays’ Carson Foster (17), Jake Foster (18), Jacob McDonald (16), and Adam Chaney (16) took 1.57 seconds off their seed time to win the boys’ 4×100 medley relay on Thursday night. The quartet came into the meet with a seed time of 3:13.68, already nearly 3 seconds faster than second-seeded SwimMAC Carolina and 3/10 off the meet record, a 3:13.37 set by Palo Alto Stanford in 2015. But the Foster brothers, McDonald, and Chaney took it one step further and crushed the 15-18 National Age Group Record in the event, too. The NAG had been established by Nation’s Capital Swim Club with 3:12.58 at NCSA Spring Championship in March of 2014.
Carson Foster led off with his first sub-47 100 back (his PB was 47.07), going 46.70 to notch the #30 swim of all-time for 17-18 boys. (It’s worth noting that at least 17 of the top 30 times were swum in college meets.) His brother followed with a 52.96 split for the 100 breast (best flat-start time is 53.46). McDonald clocked a 48.54 butterfly (best flat-start is 49.08), and Adam Chaney brought it home with a 42.91 split on the anchor (his fastest flat-start is 44.26).
Comparative splits:
|RAYS-OH
|12/2018
|NCAP-PV
|3/2014
|PASA-PC
|12/2015
|Back
|Carson Foster
|46.70
|John Shebat
|49.22
|Benjamin Ho
|48.88
|Breast
|Jake Foster
|52.96
|Carsten Vissering
|52.87
|Jeremy Babinet
|53.53
|Fly
|Jacob McDonald
|48.54
|Andrew Seliskar
|46.38
|Joe Molinari
|47.44
|Free
|Adam Chaney
|42.91
|James Jones
|44.11
|Albert Gwo
|42.52
|3:11.11
|3:12.58
|3:13.37
The Mason Manta Rays have now taken down 3 relay meet records in 2 days of swimming at 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. They won the 200 medley relay in a meet record-setting 1:26.52 and the 800 free relay with 6:23.97, taking 4.3 seconds off the previous mark.
A bunch of legends on that NCAP relay
A bunch of legends on that RAYS relay
I was going to say, what happened to James Jones? Does he still swim?
He does, currently a junior at Michigan. Swam 19.97/43.40 at UGA Invite, 46.90 100 fly. Was on Michigan’s 200 free, 200 medley, and 400 free relays at NCAAs last year.
Amazing!