Carson Foster Sets Meet Record, Moves up Rankings With 1:42 200 IM

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

17 year-old Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays continued to roll the second evening of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. After dropping a 21.76 medley relay leadoff and a 1:34.04 leading off the 800 free relay last night, this evening Foster knocked a second off of his personal best to win the 200 IM with a time of 1:42.54.

Foster’s time broke the meet record, which had previously belonged to Michael Andrew and his time of 1:42.77 from 2015.

Tonight’s swim appears to move up Foster up to 3rd all-time in the 17-18 age group, moving him past Gunnar Bentz, Tom Kremer, Andrew (who didn’t improve on his 2015 time while in the 17-18 age group), Shaine Casas, Chase Kalisz, and Andrew Seliskar, and behind only Ryan Murphy and David Nolan, who holds the age group record of 1:41.39 from his legendary 2011 swim at the Pennsylvania high school state championship meet.

All those men except Andrew, who didn’t compete in college, and Casas, who’s a freshmen at Texas A&M this year, were multiple-time scorers in the 200 IM at NCAAs, with several going four-for-four in A-finals. Foster’s time from tonight would’ve scored at the 2018 NCAA championships, putting him squarely in the middle of the B-final, something rare for a high school junior, especially in this event.

Foster just turned 17 this fall, so he’ll have over another year of competition to move ahead of Murphy and Nolan.