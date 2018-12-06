2018 Winter Juniors- West: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships- West

December 5-8, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin Texas

SCY (25y) Pool

Psych Sheet

Live Results

Thursday Finals Heat Sheet

Day 2 of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships- West will feature the A, B, and C finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free along with the timed finals of the 4×100 medley relay.

Headlining the meet tonight is 16-year-old Luca Urlando of DART Swimming. Urlando is the top seed by nearly two seconds in the 200 IM. Urlando’s prelim time of 1:43.53 is also less than a second off of the 15-16 NAG of 1:42.77. Urlando is also #2 seed in the 50 free with a 20.08, right behind top seed Houston Bridge Bats’ Jack Armstrong. Could Urlando become a double-winner tonight and break a NAG plus the 20-second barrier?

Also taking top spots tonight by comfortable margins are Riptide’s Regan Smith and Longhorn’s Coby Carrozza in the 500 free. In the girls’ 200 IM, less than a second separates the top three girls, led by Zoie Hartman of Crow Canyon Country Club. Emma Sticklen of Katy Aquatic Club also takes the top spot tonight in the girls 50 free.

In the 4×100 medley relay timed finals tonight, the girls of Irvine Novaquatics and the boys of Sierra Marlins take the top spots in the heat sheets. The event will begin with the 2 fastest girls’ heats and 2 fastest boys’ heats and then alternate girls and boys heats from fastest to slowest.

Girls 500 Free- Finals

Meet Record: 4:37.82 12/10/2015 Hannah Cox, Upper Valley Aquatic Club

At the 200 mark, Regan Smith and Kaitlynn Sims were neck and neck. Yet with 100 yards left, Smith broke away from Sims and extended her lead. Smith dropped over four seconds to rank #6 for the all-time 15-16 rankings. Her time also broke the short course Junior meet record by 0.72 seconds.

Sims took second place, also dipping under 4:40 with a 4:39.52 to rank #46 on the all-time 17-18 rankings. Ashley Strouse of Scottsdale took third place with a 4:41.41 and also bumped up her ranking on the 15-16 all-time chart to #28.

Boys 500 Free- Finals

Meet Record: 4:14.40 12/7/2017 Jack Levant, North Texas Nadadores

Into the 150 mark, Peter Larson took the early lead over top seed Coby Carrozza. Yet at the halfway point, Carrozza crept onto Larson to steal the lead. With 100 yards left, Carrozza took control of the race and won the event by over four seconds. His winning time of 4:16.95 currently ranks #36 on the all-time 17-18 rankings.

Taking second was Larson with a time of 4:20.31. Jude Williams of Riverside Aquatics took third place with a time of 4:21.89, which now puts him at #27 on the all-time 15-16 rankings.

Girls 200 IM- Finals

Meet Record: 1:55.67 12/7/2017 Vanessa Pearl, Metroplex Aquatics

Zoie Hartman , Crow Canyon Country Club, 1:54.62 Katharine Berkoff , Missoula Aquatic Club, 1:57.04 Coleen Gillilan , Fort Collins Area, 1:57.44

After the front half, it was Katharine Berkoff who took the lead. However, Zoie Hartman took over the lead in the breaststroke and extended her lead to win the event. Hartman won the event in a 1:54.62, which eclipsed the West meet record by over a second. Her time also ranks #11 on the 17-18 all-time rankings.

Taking second behind Hartman was Berkoff with a 1:57.04. Her time moved up to #48 on the 17-18 all-time rankings. In third place was Coleen Gillilan of Fort Collins Area with a 1:57.44, who also moved up to #56 on the 17-18 all-time rankings.

In the B-Final, 13-year-old Leah Hayes won the final with a 1:58.58, which ranks #7 on the all-time 13-14 rankings.

Boys 200 IM- Finals

Meet Record: 1:42.77 12/2015 Michael Andrew, Indie Swimming

Luca Urlando controlled the entire race, extending his lead throughout each leg of the IM. He would finish with a 1:42.99, just missing the 15-16 NAG and West meet record of 1:42.77.

Taking second place was Shane Blinkman with a 1:46.05. Taking third was Ethan Hu of Peak Swimming with a 1:46.53, which ranks #18 on the all-time 15-16 rankings.

Girls 50 Free- Finals

Meet Record: 21.49 12/12/2014 Abbey Weitzeil, Canyons Aquatic Club

Alexandra Crisera , Beach Cities, 22.48 Emma Sticklen , Katy Aquatic Team, 22.63 McKenna Stone , Fox Valley, 22.64

In a very tight 50 free, Beach Cities’ Alexandra Crisera took the title with a 22.48. In second place was Emma Sticklen of Katy Aquatic Club with a 22.63. Taking third by 0.01 was McKenna Stone of Fox Valley with a 22.64.

Boys 50 Free- Finals

Meet Record: 18.71 12/10/2016 Ryan Hoffer, Scottsdale Aquatics

Girls 4×100 Medley Relay

Meet Record: 3:13.37 12/10/2015 Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (B Stewart, Z Bartel, C Gillilan, K Alons)

Boys 4×100 Medley Relay

Meet Record: 3:33.93 12/7/2017 Fort Collins Area Swim Team (B Ho, J Babinet, J Molinari, A Gwo)