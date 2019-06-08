Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO
- June 8-9, 2019
- Monte Carlo, Monaco
- Psych sheet
- Prize money
- Meet central
- Mare Nostrum Records
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Records
- Results
Men’s 400 Free Timed Final
- Martin Malyutin, RUS, 3:47.47
- Aleksandr Krasnykh, RUS, 3:49.28
- Henrik Christiansen, NOR, 3:49.66
Russian Martin Malyutin put together a very strong swim to win the men’s 400 freestyle in a time of 3:47.47, less than a second off his best time of 3:46.67 set in April at the Russian Championships. Malyutin is currently the #1 ranked swimmer in the world in the 200 free with his 1:45.46 from that same meet.
His countryman Aleksandr Krasnykh snagged second in 3:49.28, edging out Norwegian Henrik Christiansen (3:49.66).
Leave a Reply