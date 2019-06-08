Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

Men’s 400 Free Timed Final

  1. Martin Malyutin, RUS, 3:47.47
  2. Aleksandr Krasnykh, RUS, 3:49.28
  3. Henrik Christiansen, NOR, 3:49.66

Russian Martin Malyutin put together a very strong swim to win the men’s 400 freestyle in a time of 3:47.47, less than a second off his best time of 3:46.67 set in April at the Russian Championships. Malyutin is currently the #1 ranked swimmer in the world in the 200 free with his 1:45.46 from that same meet.

His countryman Aleksandr Krasnykh snagged second in 3:49.28, edging out Norwegian Henrik Christiansen (3:49.66).

Women’s 400 IM Timed Final

Men’s 200 Breast Final

Women’s 100 Breast Final

Men’s 100 Free Final

Women’s 200 Free Final

Men’s 200 Fly Final

Women’s 100 Fly Final

Men’s 100 Back Final

Women’s 200 Back Final

Men’s 200 IM Final

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!