WATCH: Available Race Videos From The Barcelona Leg Of The 2025 Mare Nostrum Series

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – Barcelona

The Barcelona leg—the second stop of the 2025 Mare Nostrum series—is now wrapped up, with Monaco already completed and Canet as the only meet left on the schedule.

While the meet was livestreamed on the site’s pay-to-watch platform and televised in select countries, SwimSwam has compiled all of the available online race videos from the meet. Some are full race videos, while others show the backends of races, courtesy of several users on X as well as Anastasiya Gorbenko on YouTube.

The race videos we have discovered include both women’s IM races, the women’s 50 and 100 backstroke, the women’s 100 breaststroke, the men’s 400 and 800 freestyle, and the men’s 200 breaststroke—where we saw the fastest-ever performance by a 16-year-old.

For the full breakdown of how the racing unfolded, click here to read our complete live recaps with detailed event-by-event analysis.

Women’s 200 IM:

Women’s 400 IM:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke:

Women’s 50 Backstroke:

Impressive win from Danielle Hill to win the 50 back beating Ingrid Wilm – 27.85

Women’s 100 Backstroke:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke:

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona 200 breaststroke Kirill Prigoda – 2:08.38

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona 200 breaststroke Kirill Prigoda – 2:08.38

Shin Ohashi – 2:09.04 (Fastest ever by a 16 year old)

Men’s 400 Freestyle:

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona 400 free Ahmed Jaouadi – 3:47.58

Marco De Tullio – 3:48.28

Mare Nostrum – Barcelona 400 free Ahmed Jaouadi – 3:47.58

Marco De Tullio – 3:48.28

Daniel Wiffen – 3:50.55

Men’s 800 Freestyle: