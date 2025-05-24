Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

21-Year-Old Josif Miladinov, Two-Time Bulgarian Olympian, Retires to Join Enhanced Games

Bulgarian swimmer Josif Miladinov has retired from Olympic swimming to participate in the Enhanced Games, according to Plovdiv24.bg. At 21, he is the youngest swimmer to publicly join the Games and the first swimmer to make public the intention to abandon their non-enhanced career during their prime years to pursue the Enhanced Games.

Miladinov, 21, won a European Championship silver medal in the 100 fly in 2021 when he was only 19 years old. That swim of 50.93 remains his lifetime best; He finished 8th at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and 17th in the same event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

That same year, he won European Junior Championship gold in the 50 fly and 100 fly.

The Enhanced Games have been actively recruiting active swimmers. Visibly, that includes Leon Marchand, who won four Olympic gold medals last summer and is the reigning top male swimmer in the world. Marchand commented on a video of Kristian Gkolomeev‘s drug-and-suit-enhanced 20.89 in the 50 free “This is sad,” to which the Enhanced Games posted a reply encouraging him to join the Enhanced Games.

Miladinov has not yet commented publicly on why he chose to go the Enhanced Games route.

The Enhanced Games revealed several major announcements this week, including that they will host their first event in 2026 in Las Vegas and that Gkolomeev went 20.89 while in a performance enhancing drug protocol and wearing a polyurethane rubber suit that isn’t allowed in AQUA-sanctioned competition.

Miladinov is the 4th athlete listed on the Enhanced Games website alongside Gkolomeev, 50 fly World Record holder Andrii Govorov of Ukraine, and Australian Olympic medalist James Magnussen.

alex
12 minutes ago

Antani, any thoughts on this?

Last edited 12 minutes ago by alex
Macenisa
Reply to  alex
5 minutes ago

I think there might be some truths in what he said.

charge
26 minutes ago

Enhanced games and World Aquatics will launch battle for Leon EG: I can provide a million dollars. WA: I can fix the schedule for you. You can play whenever you want

Rswim
39 minutes ago

Imagine trying to preach about being the best version of yourself to Leon MF Marchand. This IS sad

USA
Reply to  Rswim
25 minutes ago

“And a better paycheck” I guarantee Leon made a lot more than $1 million at the Olympics too.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  USA
14 seconds ago

At a home Olympics.
A.Lot.

