WATCH: Available Race Videos From The Monaco Leg Of The 2025 Mare Nostrum Series

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

The Barcelona leg—the second stop of the 2025 Mare Nostrum series—is now complete, with only the Canet leg remaining on the schedule. But before we dive into Barcelona, we’re taking a look back at Monaco, where the series kicked off.

While the Monaco meet was livestreamed through the event’s pay-to-watch platform and televised in select countries, SwimSwam has compiled all of the publicly available race videos shared online. Some are full-race videos, while others are partial clips showing the backend of races—posted by several users on X and Anastasiya Gorbenko on YouTube.

From the Monaco leg, we’ve found race footage from the women’s 50 backstroke, 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle, and 50 breaststroke. On the men’s side, videos have surfaced from the 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke, and 50 breaststroke.

For a full breakdown of how the racing unfolded in Monaco, check out our live recaps:

Women’s 50 Backstroke:

Women’s 200 Freestyle:

Women’s 200 IM:

Men’s 50 Butterfly:

Mare Nostrum – Monaco 50 fly Abdelrahman Elaraby – 22.80

Oleg Kostin – 22.85 pic.twitter.com/NfSHTwle5X — Paul Griffin (@PGriffinFC) May 18, 2025

Women’s 50 Breaststroke:

Mare Nostrum 50 breaststroke Benedetta Pilato – 29.90 pic.twitter.com/bPXUhVdxVR — Paul Griffin (@PGriffinFC) May 18, 2025

Men’s 50 Breaststroke:

Mare Nostrum 50 breaststroke Ilya Shymanovich 26.59 pic.twitter.com/jKy0kvmA3l — Paul Griffin (@PGriffinFC) May 18, 2025

Men’s 50 Backstroke: