2025 Mare Nostrum Monaco: Day One Finals Live Recap

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

Nothing too crazy took place during this morning’s prelims of the first stop of the 2025 Mare Nostrum Tour in Monaco. However, with names like Tom Dean, Lewis Clareburt, Maxime Grousset and Benedetta Pilato among tonight’s lineup, we’re expecting the action to be taken up several notches.

For some, this competition represents a qualification opportunity for this summer’s World Championships. For others who have already qualified, this is a tune-up competition and a chance to hone their craft with Singapore on the horizon for July.

Men’s 400 Free – Final

World record: 3:39.96 – Lukas Märtens (GER), 2025

Mare Nostrum record: 3:41.71 – Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2001

Monaco record: 3:41.71 – Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2001

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 3:48.15

Women’s 400 IM – Final

World record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2024

(CAN), 2024 Mare Nostrum record: 4:30.75 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016

Monaco record: 4:32.87 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2019

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 4:43.06

Men’s 200 Breast – Final

World record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023

Mare Nostrum record: 2:07.23 – Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2021

(NED) – 2021 Monaco record: 2:07.56 – Ippei Watanabe (JPN), 2018

(JPN), 2018 World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 2:10.32

Women’s 100 Breast – Final

World record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (USA), 2017

Mare Nostrum record: 1:04.82 – Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2017

Monaco record: 1:05.20 – Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 1:06.87

Men’s 100 Free – Final

World record: 46.40 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024

Mare Nostrum record: 47.91 – Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 2024

Monaco record: 47.91 – Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 2024

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 48.34

Women’s 200 Free – Final

World record: 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023

Mare Nostrum record: 1:54.53 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2024

(HKG), 2024 Monaco record: 1:54.53 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2024

(HKG), 2024 World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 1:58.21

Men’s 200 Fly – Final

World record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2022

(HUN), 2022 Mare Nostrum record: 1:53.89 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2022

(HUN), 2022 Monaco record: 1:53.94 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2024

(HUN), 2024 World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 1:56.51

Women’s 100 Fly – Final

World record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Mare Nostrum record: 55.76 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Monaco record: 56.20 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 58.33

Men’s 100 Back – Final

World record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022

Mare Nostrum record: 53.00 – Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2022

(JPN), 2022 Monaco record: 53.08 – Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2014

(JPN), 2014 World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 53.94

Women’s 200 Back – Final

World record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023

(AUS), 2023 Mare Nostrum record: 2:06.66 – Emily Seehbohm (AUS), 2017

Monaco record: 2:07.02 – Kathleen Baker (USA), 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 2:11.08

Men’s 200 IM – Final

World record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011

Mare Nostrum record: 1:56.31 – Hugo Gonzalez (ESP), 2021

Monaco record: 1:57.43, Matt Sates (RSA), 2022

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 1:59.05

Men’s 50 Fly – Quarterfinal

World record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov (UKR), 2018

Mare Nostrum record: 22.53 – Andriy Govorov (UKR), 2018

Monaco record: 22.53 – Andriy Govorov (UKR), 2018

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 23.36

Women’s 50 Fly – Quarterfinal

World record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014

Mare Nostrum record: 24.76 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Monaco record: 24.89 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2023

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 26.23

Men’s 50 Back – Quarterfinal

World record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2023

Mare Nostrum record: 24.45 – Michael Andrew (USA), 2019

Monaco record: 24.45 – Michael Andrew (USA), 2019

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 25.11

Women’s 50 Back – Quarterfinal

World record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023

Mare Nostrum record: 27.24 – Kylie Masse (CAN), 2024

Monaco record: 27.37 – Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), 2018 & 27.37 Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 2023

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 28.22

Men’s 50 Breast – Quarterfinal

World record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

Mare Nostrum record: 26.33 – Felipe Lima (BRA), 2019

Monaco record: 26.33 – Felipe Lima (BRA), 2019

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 27.33

Women’s 50 Breast – Quarterfinal

World record: 29.16 – Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2023

Mare Nostrum record: 29.75 – Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 2023

Monaco record: 29.75 – Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 2023

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 30.75

Men’s 50 Free – Quarterfinal

World record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009

Mare Nostrum record: 21.31 – Bruno Fratus (BRA), 2019

Monaco record: 21.31 – Bruno Fratus (BRA), 2019

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 22.05

Women’s 50 Free – Quarterfinal

World record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2023

Mare Nostrum record: 23.82 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2023

Monaco record: 23.82 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2023

World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 24.86

