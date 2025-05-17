2025 Mare Nostrum Monaco: Day One Finals Live Recap

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO
- Saturday, May 17th & Sunday, May 18th
- Prelims at 9am local (3am ET)/Finals at 5pm local (11am ET)
- Prince Albert II Nautical Center
Nothing too crazy took place during this morning’s prelims of the first stop of the 2025 Mare Nostrum Tour in Monaco. However, with names like Tom Dean, Lewis Clareburt, Maxime Grousset and Benedetta Pilato among tonight’s lineup, we’re expecting the action to be taken up several notches.
For some, this competition represents a qualification opportunity for this summer’s World Championships. For others who have already qualified, this is a tune-up competition and a chance to hone their craft with Singapore on the horizon for July.
Refresh this post often to stay updated on the latest and greatest results as they unfold throughout this evening’s session.
Men’s 400 Free – Final
- World record: 3:39.96 – Lukas Märtens (GER), 2025
- Mare Nostrum record: 3:41.71 – Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2001
- Monaco record: 3:41.71 – Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2001
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 3:48.15
Women’s 400 IM – Final
- World record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2024
- Mare Nostrum record: 4:30.75 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016
- Monaco record: 4:32.87 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2019
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 4:43.06
Men’s 200 Breast – Final
- World record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023
- Mare Nostrum record: 2:07.23 – Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2021
- Monaco record: 2:07.56 – Ippei Watanabe (JPN), 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 2:10.32
Women’s 100 Breast – Final
- World record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (USA), 2017
- Mare Nostrum record: 1:04.82 – Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2017
- Monaco record: 1:05.20 – Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 1:06.87
Men’s 100 Free – Final
- World record: 46.40 – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
- Mare Nostrum record: 47.91 – Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 2024
- Monaco record: 47.91 – Hwang Sunwoo (KOR), 2024
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 48.34
Women’s 200 Free – Final
- World record: 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023
- Mare Nostrum record: 1:54.53 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2024
- Monaco record: 1:54.53 – Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 2024
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 1:58.21
Men’s 200 Fly – Final
- World record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2022
- Mare Nostrum record: 1:53.89 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2022
- Monaco record: 1:53.94 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2024
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 1:56.51
Women’s 100 Fly – Final
- World record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
- Mare Nostrum record: 55.76 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Monaco record: 56.20 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 58.33
Men’s 100 Back – Final
- World record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022
- Mare Nostrum record: 53.00 – Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2022
- Monaco record: 53.08 – Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2014
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 53.94
Women’s 200 Back – Final
- World record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
- Mare Nostrum record: 2:06.66 – Emily Seehbohm (AUS), 2017
- Monaco record: 2:07.02 – Kathleen Baker (USA), 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 2:11.08
Men’s 200 IM – Final
- World record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011
- Mare Nostrum record: 1:56.31 – Hugo Gonzalez (ESP), 2021
- Monaco record: 1:57.43, Matt Sates (RSA), 2022
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 1:59.05
Men’s 50 Fly – Quarterfinal
- World record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov (UKR), 2018
- Mare Nostrum record: 22.53 – Andriy Govorov (UKR), 2018
- Monaco record: 22.53 – Andriy Govorov (UKR), 2018
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 23.36
Women’s 50 Fly – Quarterfinal
- World record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2014
- Mare Nostrum record: 24.76 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Monaco record: 24.89 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2023
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 26.23
Men’s 50 Back – Quarterfinal
- World record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2023
- Mare Nostrum record: 24.45 – Michael Andrew (USA), 2019
- Monaco record: 24.45 – Michael Andrew (USA), 2019
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 25.11
Women’s 50 Back – Quarterfinal
- World record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
- Mare Nostrum record: 27.24 – Kylie Masse (CAN), 2024
- Monaco record: 27.37 – Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), 2018 & 27.37 Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 2023
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 28.22
Men’s 50 Breast – Quarterfinal
- World record: 25.95 – Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017
- Mare Nostrum record: 26.33 – Felipe Lima (BRA), 2019
- Monaco record: 26.33 – Felipe Lima (BRA), 2019
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 27.33
Women’s 50 Breast – Quarterfinal
- World record: 29.16 – Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2023
- Mare Nostrum record: 29.75 – Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 2023
- Monaco record: 29.75 – Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 2023
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 30.75
Men’s 50 Free – Quarterfinal
- World record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009
- Mare Nostrum record: 21.31 – Bruno Fratus (BRA), 2019
- Monaco record: 21.31 – Bruno Fratus (BRA), 2019
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 22.05
Women’s 50 Free – Quarterfinal
- World record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2023
- Mare Nostrum record: 23.82 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2023
- Monaco record: 23.82 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2023
- World Aquatics ‘A’ QT – 24.86
Might be out of reach, but I really hope that Efimova can hit the “A” standard for the 100 breast today so the federation will consider taking her to the World Championships in the summer. She missed the standard by only 0.19 at the nationals