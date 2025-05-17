William Yang, Milla Jansen Wrangle Up Wins On Day Two Of 2025 Sydney Open

2025 SYDNEY OPEN & UNISPORT NATIONALS

Friday, May 16th – Sunday, May 18th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

Day two of the 2025 Sydney Open & UniSport Nationals was a bit on the subdued side, as this meet is merely a stepping stone on the path to next month’s all-important Australian World Championship Trials.

18-year-old Milla Jansen of Bond topped the women’s 200m free podium, producing a time of 1:59.18 as one of three performers to clear the 2:00 barrier.

19-year-old Hannah Casey was next to the wall in 1:59.20 followed by Phoebe Bentley who produced 1:59.26.

This is Jansen’s second gold of the competition after having reaped the top spot last night in the 50m free in 24.97. In this longer event, the ace owns a lifetime best of 1:58.26 from earning bronze at last year’s Pan Pacific Championships.

With Ariarne Titmus taking a post-Paris break and opting out of this year’s Trials, Jansen has the opportunity to vie for that extra potential slot on the women’s 4x200m free relay for Singapore.

The men’s 100m free saw Olympian William Yang put up a super solid in-season swim of 48.72 as the sole sub-49-second swimmer tonight.

26-year-old Yang opened in 23.43 and closed in 25.29 to handily defeat Edward Sommerville who touched in 49.33 and Marcus Da Silva who rounded out the podium in 50.22

Yang’s career-quickest 100m free mark remains at the 48.08 from last year’s Olympic Trials so the fact he’s less than a second off that performance a month out from Trials is a positive sign for Yang fans.

Additional winners included 28-year-old Grayson Bell of Somerville House Aquatics notching 50m breast gold in 27.69, while visiting Japanese Olympian Ai Soma was the gold medal performer in the women’s 50m fly in 26.20.

Of note, 15-year-old Christopher Montana finished 4th in the men’s 50m breast in 28.57, although he was slightly quicker in the morning with 28.55. That swifter performance was just off his lifetime best of 28.47, the Australian Age Record he established at last month’s Australian Age Championships.