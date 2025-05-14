Cameron McEvoy Headed To 2025 Sydney Open & UniSport Nationals

2025 SYDNEY OPEN & UNISPORT NATIONALS
- Friday, May 16th – Sunday, May 18th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre
- LCM (50m)
The 2025 Sydney Open & UniSport Nationals is headed to Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre beginning on Friday, May 16th. The three-day affair is a non-selection competition, however, it is an important milestone along the path to next month’s all-important World Championship Trials.
In the past, we’ve seen foreign talent to the tune of Daiya Seto, Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather race at this meet. Although they are absent this time around, there is still a host of Aussie big guns ready to tune-up before putting it all on the line in the hopes of making the green and gold squad for Singapore.
Among them is 31-year-old Cameron McEvoy who is entered in the 50m free and 50m fly events. The Olympic champion currently ranks 3rd in the world in the former, courtesy of the 21.48 notched at the Australian Open Championships last month. There he also posted an effort of 23.09 to check in as the 8th-swiftest 50m fly performer this season.
Maximillian Giuliani, Flynn Southam and Olivia Wunsch also highlight the entries for this weekend.
Key Entries
- Bond Swim Club – Mikayla Bird, Milla Jansen, Flynn Southam
- Bond University – Ben Armbruster, Hannah Casey, Jesse Coleman, Joshua Collett, Maximillian Giuliani
- Griffith University Swim Club – Hayley Mackinder
- Japan – Ai Soma
- Macquarie University – Olivia Wunsch
- Mingara – Bradley Woodward
- Queensland University of Technology – Edward Sommerville
- Somerville House Aquatics – Grayson Bell, Cameron McEvoy
- SOPAC – Matthew Galea
- Sydney University Swim Club – William Yang
- University of Technology Sydney – Marcus Da Silva, Se-Bom Lee