Cameron McEvoy Headed To 2025 Sydney Open & UniSport Nationals

The 2025 Sydney Open & UniSport Nationals is headed to Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre beginning on Friday, May 16th. The three-day affair is a non-selection competition, however, it is an important milestone along the path to next month’s all-important World Championship Trials.

In the past, we’ve seen foreign talent to the tune of Daiya Seto, Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather race at this meet. Although they are absent this time around, there is still a host of Aussie big guns ready to tune-up before putting it all on the line in the hopes of making the green and gold squad for Singapore.

Among them is 31-year-old Cameron McEvoy who is entered in the 50m free and 50m fly events. The Olympic champion currently ranks 3rd in the world in the former, courtesy of the 21.48 notched at the Australian Open Championships last month. There he also posted an effort of 23.09 to check in as the 8th-swiftest 50m fly performer this season.

Maximillian Giuliani, Flynn Southam and Olivia Wunsch also highlight the entries for this weekend.

