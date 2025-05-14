Swimmer Jerry DeMuro Named To Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Courtesy: Pitt Athletics

PITTSBURGH—University of Pittsburgh Athletic Director Allen Greene announced today the 2025 Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

The eight-member class will receive enshrinement at the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Dinner presented by PNC on Friday, Sept. 26, at the Petersen Events Center. The group will then be recognized at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, during the Panthers’ football game against Louisville.

The 2025 inductees:

Jerry DeMuro (Men’s Swimming)

(Men’s Swimming) Jessica Dignon (Softball)

(Softball) Aaron Donald (Football)

(Football) Bob Jury (Football)

(Football) Wanda Randolph (Women’s Basketball)

(Women’s Basketball) Amanda Walker (Women’s Track and Field)

(Women’s Track and Field) Sam Young (Men’s Basketball)

(Men’s Basketball) Jack Anderson (Contributor: Pitt Band)

“Upon arriving at Pitt, I knew we had an incredibly rich athletics history,” Greene said. “Over these past six months, I’ve gained an even deeper appreciation for that longstanding tradition of Panther excellence. Our newly elected Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame class really captures that richness. I had the fortunate opportunity to personally speak with each of our new Hall of Famers to inform them of their selection, and their emotional responses underscored the impact Pitt Athletics had on their lives—emotionally moving beyond words. To be sure, shaking their hands in person this September will be my honor.”

Nominations for the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame were solicited from the public. Candidates must be five years removed from their final year of collegiate competition and not currently be playing professionally.

The Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame selection committee then evaluated the candidate pool and provided a recommendation on the class to the athletic director.

For Hall of Fame Dinner ticket information, visit www.pittsburghpanthers.com/halloffame, email [email protected].edu or call (412) 648-8889.

2025 Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Class Biographies

Jerry DeMuro | Men’s Swimming | 1973-77

Arriving as a walk-on, DeMuro established himself as one of Pitt’s most accomplished male swimmers ever. Over his final three seasons, DeMuro went undefeated in intercollegiate competition and was named Pitt’s Most Valuable Swimmer each of those years. During his career, the Panthers achieved Eastern supremacy, winning four consecutive Eastern Intercollegiate team championships (1974-77). DeMuro was at the forefront of that success, winning six individual Eastern Intercollegiate titles and twice earning the championship meet’s Most Outstanding Performer award. As a senior, he achieved All-America status in the 1650-yard freestyle, becoming Pitt’s gold standard for distance swimming. DeMuro participated in the 1976 U.S. Olympic team trials. As a U.S. Masters swimmer, he won three 1650 free national championships. DeMuro’s name is inscribed on Pitt’s Varsity Walk as a recipient of the Blue-Gold Award.

Jessica Dignon | Softball | 2005-08

One of the most diversely talented performers in Pitt softball history, Dignon was a four-year starter as a utility player. Whether at shortstop, third base or the outfield, she displayed an outstanding knack for making the big defensive play. Dignon was equally impactful at the plate. She finished her career holding Pitt records for career RBI (113) and doubles (45), and season marks for doubles (17), runs scored (43) and RBI (44). As a sophomore in 2006, she had a school-record 22-game hitting streak. Dignon was a three-time All-Big East honoree, an unprecedented accomplishment for a Pitt softball player. She also became the Panthers’ first professional softball player, suiting up for the Washington Glory and USSSA Pride of National Pro Fastpitch (NPF).

Aaron Donald | Football | 2010-13

Donald redefined greatness at the defensive tackle position in both college and the NFL. Over his Pitt career, he compiled an amazing 66 tackles for loss, the most by an FBS interior defensive lineman since the NCAA began tracking that statistic. As a senior in 2013, Donald led the nation with 28.5 tackles for loss and added 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and a blocked extra point. At season’s end, he was named a Unanimous First Team All-American and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy and Rotary Lombardi Award, making him one of the most decorated players in Pitt history. His name is inscribed on Pitt’s Varsity Walk as a recipient of the Panther Award. Selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft (13th overall), Donald fully delivered on the lofty expectations placed on a top draft choice. Over 10 professional seasons, he became one of only three players in league history to earn three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. Donald led the Rams to two Super Bowls and clinched his team’s victory in Super Bowl LVI when he smothered Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, forcing the final incompletion in a 23-20 Los Angeles victory.

Bob Jury | Football | 1974-77

In the long history of Pitt football, no player got his hands on opponent passes more than Jury, who played a major role in the Panthers’ national resurgence in the mid-1970s. The leader of an air-tight secondary, Jury still holds Pitt records for career interceptions (21), career interception return yards (266) and single-season interceptions (10). He set his season interceptions mark during the Panthers’ undefeated 1976 national championship campaign. Jury always stood tallest during the biggest games. He picked off two passes in Pitt’s 24-7 win over Penn State and had another theft in the 27-3 Sugar Bowl demolition of Georgia to close that national title season. As a senior in 1977, he earned Consensus All-America accolades after intercepting another eight passes and leading Pitt to its second consecutive Top 10 finish. Fittingly, Jury had two picks in his final collegiate game, a 34-3 rout of Clemson in the Gator Bowl. He was an NFL Draft third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 1978.

Wanda Randolph | Women’s Basketball | 1976-79

Randolph was the first dominant post player in the history of Pitt women’s basketball. The 6-foot-3 center was a scoring, rebounding and defensive force, setting many statistical standards that are yet to be surpassed. Randolph was the first Pitt basketball player—male or female—to score 1,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds. As of her 2025 induction, only three total players have accomplished that feat ( Sam Clancy and Marcedes Walker). Randolph totaled 1,479 points and 1,107 rebounds, averaging 19 points and 14.2 boards per game. She averaged a career-high 21.2 points during the 1976-77 season, becoming the first Pitt women’s basketball player to average more than 20 points in a season. Randolph led the Panthers in scoring, rebounding and blocks in each of her three seasons. Her dominance on the glass is reflected by the fact that she owns three of the top four season rebounding averages in school history, including a record 15.5 in 1976-77. She also holds Pitt records for blocks in a season (93) and game (11). Her 211 career blocks rank second all-time at Pitt.

Amanda Walker | Women’s Track & Field | 2001-05

Walker is the greatest shot putter in the history of Pitt women’s track and field and one of the Panthers’ finest overall field performers ever. As a senior in 2005, she earned shot put All-America honors at both the indoor and outdoor NCAA Championships. At the conference level, she was a six-time Big East champion (in the shot put and weight throw) and six-time Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) champion (shot put and discus). The 2005 Big East Indoor Championships Most Outstanding Field Performer, she helped Pitt to a sweep of the indoor and outdoor Big East and ECAC team titles that year. Amazingly, as of her 2025 Hall of Fame induction, Walker still holds Pitt’s outdoor shot put record with a throw of 16.80 meters. Her name is inscribed on the Varsity Walk as a recipient of the Panther Award.

Sam Young | Men’s Basketball | 2006-09

One of the most dynamic athletes to wear Pitt’s Blue and Gold in any sport, Young dazzled as a high-flying scorer for the Panthers’ men’s basketball team. He totaled 1,884 points, which ranks fourth all-time at Pitt. He averaged a career-high 19.2 points as a senior in 2009, when he earned Wooden All-America Team honors and was named a finalist for the prestigious Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year awards. Young was a two-time first-team All-Big East performer, one of only four players in Pitt history to achieve that distinction. His junior year, he was named the Big East’s Most Improved Player after his scoring average jumped more than 10 points to 18.1 per contest. He earned the 2008 Big East Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award after averaging 20 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 blocks in Pitt’s four victories en route to the title. A member of the winningest class in program history (112 victories from 2006-09), Young helped lead Pitt to four NCAA Tournaments, including the 2009 Elite Eight. Young was a 2009 NBA Draft second-round selection by the Memphis Grizzlies, playing four NBA seasons. His name is inscribed on the Varsity Walk as a recipient of the Panther Award.

Jack Anderson | Pitt Band | 1986-2013

Anderson has enjoyed a lifelong association with the Pitt Band, including time as director, assistant director and member. He attended his first Pitt Band camp at the age of two, when his father served as assistant director. Anderson played in the Pitt Band as an undergraduate, making his debut as a freshman in the 1965 home opener against Oregon. He served as assistant director of the Pitt Band from 1986-95. Anderson ascended to director in 1995, a post he held until his 2013 retirement. As director, he led Pitt’s marching band, pep band and symphonic band. Anderson was selected by the Pitt Student Government Board (SGB) as an “Outstanding Leader” on campus. He was a two-time recipient of the Professor of the Year Award from Pitt Fraternity and Sorority Life. His additional accolades include the Paula Crider Outstanding Band Director Award from the Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority and Distinguished Service to Music Award from the Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity. Since his 2013 retirement, he has served as Pitt Marching Band Director Emeritus.