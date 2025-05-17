2025 Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Day 1 Prelims Recap – Pilato Makes Some Noise In 50 Breast

May 17-18, 2025

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Prince Albert II Nautical Center

LCM (50 meters)

The first prelims session of the 2025 Mare Nostrum tour kicked off today in Monaco, with some reserved swims from the big names.

Kirill Prigoda, competing as a neutral athlete alongside fellow Russians Arina Surkova and Kliment Kolesnikov here, took top spot in the 200 breast with a time of 2:12.36. Kolesnikov was only sixth in the 100 backstroke heats in 55.42, although with a season best of 52.04 will likely be much faster tonight. He also took top spot in the 50 back in 24.95, the only man under 25 seconds.

Florida State freshman Michel Arkhangelsky took second spot behind Christian Bacico in the 100, seven-tenths off his best with a time of 54.40.

One spot below Kolesnikov in that same event was Ksawery Masiuk in 55.64 , fresh off breaking his Polish record in the event last month. He missed finals in his other event this morning, the 100 free, so will be all in on his primary event tonight.

Those 100 free prelims were a little sleepy, as Sean Niewold claimed lane 4 for tonight in 49.35. Tom Dean, Nandor Nemeth and Manual Frigo are all 48-flat-or-better swimmers who will try to take top spot in finals tonight, although only Dean of that trio was under 50 seconds this morning.

There was a new 100 free Guinean National Record of 59.56 for Elhadj-Ngnane Diallo, taking it below the minute barrier for the first time.

Lewis Clareburt did the 200 fly/200 IM double today, taking second in the former and top spot in the latter, although well off his entry times. Look for him to challenge his season best of 1:59.05 in the IM tonight.

Anna Elendt, one of the form women’s 100 breaststrokers right now, qualified fourth for the final in 1:08.45. She’s been nearly three seconds faster than that earlier this month with a 1:05.72 at the German Championships. Alina Zmushka will be the swimmer to beat, as the Paris Olympic finalist posted 1:07.63 to take lane 4.

Grigori Pekarski heads into the men’s 50 fly as the favourite with a morning swim of 23.14, less than a quarter of a second off Yauhen Tsurkin’s National Record. World silver medalist from 2023 Maxime Grousset lurks as the fourth seed after going 23.50 with Oleg Kostin, the Russian record holder, just behind him in fifth.

Grousset took on the 50 free as well today, taking second behind Szebastian Szabo, 22.23 to 22.43, whilst Alessandro Miressi finished back in 16th in 23.08. Milou van Wijk continued her strong season to take top spot for the women in 24.84, although Beryl Gastaldello, Arina Surkova and Virginia commit Sara Curtis sit close behind her.

Benedetta Pilato showed up in the women’s 50 breast, the only women under 30 seconds with a time of 29.87. After scratching all but the first prelims session at Italian Trials, she’ll be targeting the Sette Colli in June as her qualification meet, and her swim here was under what she needs to put herself on the team in this event. She was just over half a second off her best time and WJR of 29.30, and takes over top spot in the world this year.

Ilya Shymanovich was the top seed in the 50 breast as the only man to break 27, going 26.97 to sit three-tenths ahead of Nicolo Martinenghi’s 27.26.