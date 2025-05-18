2025 Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

Day 2 ‘A’ Finals Heat Sheet

Skins Tournament Semifinals Heat Sheet

Blink and you’ll miss it–we’re already on the last session in Monaco on the 2025 Mare Nostrum Swim Tour. Next, the action shifts to Barcelona but before that, there’s a full session of racing in store. Many of the biggest names at this meet are using this as an opportunity to get some reps in against an international field before the 2025 World Aquatic Championships, but this meet does also represent a qualifying opportunity for Singapore.

Adding to the excitement this evening is the skins tournament on top of the regular session. Skins semifinals are the first event on this evening’s schedule as men and women will take on the 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, and 50 freestyle. The top two from each semifinal will move on to the finals, which take place at the end of the session after the women’s 200 IM.

Skins Tournament – Semifinals (Top 2 Qualify)

Men’s 50 Butterfly

Oleg Kostin (Neutral Athletes B) — 22.96 Abdelrahman Elaraby (Egypt) — 23.00 Roman Shevliakov (Neutral Athletes B) — 23.06 Maxime Grousset (France) — 23.25

Oleg Kostin triumphed in the men’s 50 butterfly skins final. He touched the wall in 22.96, stopping the clock four-hundredths ahead of Abdelrahman Elaraby. Both will advance to the final, which takes place later this evening.

Women’s 50 Butterfly

Arina Surkova (Neutral Athletes B) — 25.73 Rikako Ikee (Japan) — 25.79 Sara Junevik (Sweden) Maty Ndoye-Brouard (France) — 26.29

The Neutral Athletes B squad swept the 50 butterfly skins semifinals. Quickly after Kostin won the men’s 50 butterfly, Arina Surkova did the same in the women’s semifinal. Surkova won with a similarly slim margin, edging ahead of Rikako Ikee by six-hundredths. Surkova clocked 25.73 and Ikee 25.79 to pull clear of the other two semifinalists.

Men’s 50 Backstroke

Kliment Kolesnikov (Neutral Athletes B) — 24.74 Ksawery Masiuk (Poland) — 24.83 Ulises Saravia (Argentina) — 25.17 Adrian Santos Martin (Spain) — 25.27

World record holder Kliment Kolesnikov got the job done in the men’s 50 backstroke skins semifinal, making it three wins a row for the Neutral Athletes B contingent. He touched in 24.74, nine-hundredths ahead of World Championship 50 backstroke medalist Ksawery Masiuk. Kolesnikov has already been sub-24 seconds already this season, clocking 23.90 in April as he gears up for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships as he’s recently been approved for neutral status and affirmed his commitment to return to international competition.

Women’s 50 Backstroke

The Neutral Athletes B streak was snapped in the women’s 50 backstroke skins semifinals, though the group didn’t have an athlete in this race. Anastasia Gorbenko won, while Ingrid Wilm hit the wall second to secure her place in the final as well. The French duo of Analia Pigree and Pauline Mahieu were separated by a hundredth for third and fourth.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Ilya Shymanovich earned the win in the men’s 50 breaststroke by a tenth over Ludovico Viberti. Shymanovich sits atop the global rankings this season with a 26.37 from April. Viberti’s 27.03 is two-hundredths off his season best. He’ll get a chance to chase that season-best in the final as he secured his place by two-hundredths ahead of Ronan Wantenaar.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Benedetta Pilato (Italy) — 30.13 Anna Elendt (Germany) — 30.28 Skyler Smith (USA) — 30.46 Yuliya Efimova (Neutral Athletes B) — 30.87

Yesterday’s 50 breaststroke winner, Benedetta Pilato, kept rolling in the skins edition of the race. Pilato swam a world-leading 29.87 yesterday in Monaco. She didn’t match that swim in this semifinal but did more than enough to win the semifinal ahead of Anna Elendt, who swam a season-best 30.28.

Men’s 50 Freestyle

Szebasztian Szabo won the men’s 50 freestyle, the busiest skins semifinal this session. He was the only man to crack the 22 seconds, hitting a season-best 21.95. Leonardo Deplano touched a tenth ahead of Grousset for second place, clocking 22.03. He’s been as fast as 21.62 this season at the Italian Championship.

Women’s 50 Freestyle

Beryl Gastaldello and Milou Van Wijk battled in the women’s 50 freestyle semifinal. It came down to the touch between the pair, and Gastaldello came out on top. She bettered her season-best from the Giant Open last weekend by two-hundredths, swimming a 24.72.

Men’s 400 IM – Final

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, France (2023)

Mare Nostrum Record: 4:07.96 – Laszlo Cseh, Hungary (2008)

Monaco Record: 4:10.30 – Daiya Seto, Japan (2019)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:17.48

Top 3:

Lewis Clareburt (New Zealand) — 4:17.14 Fabio Dalu (Italy) — 4:24.49 Polat-Uzer Turnali (Turkey) — 4:24.69

Fabio Dalu held the lead after the butterfly leg of the men’s 400 IM final, turning about a half-second ahead of Lewis Clareburt. The Kiwi kicked into gear quickly on the backstroke leg, erasing the gap over the first 50 meters and making the 150-meter turn as the race leader.

He did not surrender lead from there. After a 57.50 butterfly split and a 1:06.18 backstroke leg, Clareburt split 1:1358 on breaststroke, then brought his race home with a 59.88 freestyle leg. He stopped the clock in 4:17.14, upgrading from the silver he won yesterday in the 200 IM. He’s been as fast as 4:13.06 already this season which has him in the top 10 in the world this season.

Clareburt won by over seven seconds. Behind him, Dalu triumphed in a close battle with Polat-Uzer Turnali for silver, out-touching the Turkish swimmer by two-tenths, swimming 2:24.49 for the second step on the podium.

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2023)

Mare Nostrum Record: 4:02.84 – Camille Muffat, France (2013)

Monaco Record: 4:02.84 – Camille Muffat, France (2013)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.23

Top 3:

Lilla Szabo (Hungary) — 4:14.10 Giorgia Tononi (Italy) — 4:16.33 Valentine Leclercq (France) — 4:17.29

There were fireworks yesterday in China, as Li Bingjie became the sixth woman to break 4:00 in the women’s 400 freestyle. There was no such action here in Monaco, but there was still a great race. Five women popped 1:02s on the opening 100 meters, setting up for an important middle 200 meters.

It was Hungary’s Lilla Szabo who was strongest over those meters, and she pulled away to win the race in 4:14.10. She touched over two seconds ahead of Italy’s Giorgia Tononi‘s 4:16.33.

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, United States (2021)

Mare Nostrum Record: 50.75 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2024)

Monaco Record: 50.75 – Kristof Milak, Hungary (2024)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 51.77

Top 3:

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, China (2009)

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:06.70 – Suzuka Hasegawa, Japan (2017)

Monaco Record: 2:06.70 – Suzuka Hasegawa, Japan (2017)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

Top 3:

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Final

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol, United States (2009)

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:54.34 – Ryosuke Irie, Japan (2011)

Monaco Record: 1:54.34 – Ryosuke Irie, Japan (2011)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.07

Top 3:

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Final

World Record: 57.13 – Reagan Smith, United States (2024)

Mare Nostrum Record: 58.57 – Kylie Masse, Canada (2022)

Monaco Record: 59.23 – Emily Seebohm, Australia (2017)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.46

Top 3:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

Mare Nostrum Record: 58.15 – Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

Monaco Record: 58.78 – Yasuhiro Koseki, Japan (2018)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75

Top 3:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, Russia (2023)

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:19.67 – Rikke Moeller Pedersen, Denmark (2014)

Monaco Record: 2:22.02 – Rikke Moeller Pedersen, Denmark (2014)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:25.91

Top 3:

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

Mare Nostrum Record: 1:44.74 – David Popovici, Romania (2024)

Monaco Record: 1:44.88 – Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:46.70

Top 3:

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)

Mare Nostrum Record: 52.08 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)

Monaco Record: 52.60 – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

Top 3:

Women’s 200 IM – Final

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2015)

Mare Nostrum Record: 2:08.49 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2017)

Monaco Record: 2:08.49 – Katinka Hosszu, Hungary (2017)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.83

Top 3:

Skins Tournament – Final

Men’s 50 Butterfly

Women’s 50 Butterfly

Men’s 50 Backstroke

Women’s 50 Backstroke

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

Men’s 50 Freestyle

Women’s 50 Freestyle