Cameron McEvoy Captures 50 Fly Title To Close Out 2025 Sydney Open

2025 SYDNEY OPEN & UNISPORT NATIONALS

The final day of action at the 2025 Sydney Open & UniSport Nationals unfolded with this meet acting as merely a stepping stone on the path to next month’s all-important Australian World Championship Trials.

20-year-old Edward Sommerville was the top men’s 200m freestyler, stopping the clock at a time of 1:47.54 to win by over a second.

Sommerville split 24.70/26.78/27.82/28.24 to get the job done ahead of 21-year-old Harrison Turner who touched in 1:48.65, followed by Gabriel Gorgas‘ outing of 1:49.98.

Brisbane Grammar’s Sommerville’s time represented a nice new personal best, shaving .33 off his previous PB of 1:47.87 notched at last month’s Australian Open Championships. He and the other contenders will need to be at least as fast as 1:46.70 at next month’s Trials in order to clear the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard needed in the event for Singapore.

Nearing a personal best in the women’s 100m free was 18-year-old Milla Jansen of Bond Swimming Club.

The teen stopped the clock at a speedy mark of 53.85 (26.28/27.57), a result just .04 outside her PB of 53.81 established at last year’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

Another teen, 19-year-old Hannah Casey was next to the wall tonight in 54.51 and Phoebe Bentley rounded out the podium in 55.69.

Jansen already won the 200m free last night in a time of 1:59.18 as well as the 50m free on night one in 24.97.

31-year-old Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy followed up his 50m free victory with a gold in the 50m fly this evening.

The Sommerville House Aquatics superstar punched a time of 23.14 to hold a healthy advantage over Ben Armbruster who settled for silver in 23.63. Jesse Coleman bagged the bronze in 23.79.

McEvoy’s time was just a hair off his season-best of 23.09 logged at the Aussie Open Championships to rank 11th in the world on the season.

Olympic teammate Kyle Chalmers represents the fastest Aussie thus far, having blasted a time of 22.89 at last month’s Swim Open Stockholm to rank 3rd in the world.

Additional winners included Josephine Crimmins, hitting 59.12 as the top women’s 100m butterflier and Olympian Bradley Woodward notching 54.94 to win men’s 100m backstroke gold.

Bella Grant ripped a fresh lifetime best of 2:10.66 to win the women’s 200m back by over 6 seconds. The Trinity Grammar School swimmer had never before been under the 2:11 barrier, carrying a previous personal best of 2:11.24 into this competition.