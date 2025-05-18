Kliment Kolesnikov Clocks 24.44 To Eclipse Michael Andrew’s 50 Back Mare Nostrum Record

The second day of action just wrapped up at the Monaco stop of the Mare Nostrum series, held at the Prince Albert II Nautical Center, where Russian world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov notched a new Mare Nostrum record in the 50 backstroke. He clocked a winning time of 24.44, narrowly breaking Michael Andrew’s 2019 mark of 24.45 by one-hundredth of a second.

Kolesnikov remains the world leader in the event, courtesy of his 23.90 from the Russian Championships last month.

Current World Rankings:

At that same competition, he also logged a world-leading 52.04 in the 100 back, securing his spot at the World Championships in Singapore this July. Russia is expected to send a team to compete under the neutral flag “Neutral Athletes B,” with this designation required due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In an interview with Metaratings.ru back in early January, Kolesnikov confirmed his intent to participate at Worlds, stating, “I think that it wouldn’t be very good for me to sit here while the entire team competes in Singapore and wins medals. I could also contribute to this—both in the relay and in individual events. I repeat: my plans now include preparing for Singapore. We’ll see how things go from here.”

Singapore will be Kolesnikov’s first long course international appearance in nearly four years.