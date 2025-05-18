Eiffel Tower Replica From 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Finds Permanent Home

If you made the trip to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, it would have been hard to miss the 66-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower outside of the Toyota Aquatic Zone inside the Indiana Convention Center. Built at the intersection of Georgia Street and Capitol Avenue, the replica towered over fans as they made their way between Lucas Oil Stadium, the fan zone, and the rest of Indianapolis. It served as a convenient landmark in the sea of swim gear, but was also an attraction of its own, with many people stopping to have their pictures taken with it.

When swimmers descend on Indianapolis again next month for the 2025 U.S. Nationals at the Indiana University Natatorium, the Eiffel Tower replica will no longer be in that familiar spot. It’s currently stored away but found a permanent home not too far away at the International School of Indiana.

“The replica Eiffel Tower is a reminder of the pride, energy, and excitement that the record-breaking Olympic Trials brough to our community,” said Indiana Sports Corp President Patrick Talty, whose organization helped build the 14,000-pound model. “We’re proud to partner with the International School of Indiana to ensure that legacy lives on for years to come.”

“The Olympic Movement and the mission of the ISI align in a shared commitment to fostering global citizenship and leadership through education,” said Head of School Elizabeth Head in the press release. “As the only school in the Midwest with our unique mission and that provides language immersion in French, Spanish, and Mandarin, ISI believes there is no better permanent home for this beautiful work of art than our campus. We are excited to bring this piece back to life and continue caring for it for years to come!”

WishTV reports the tower is currently stored in the Blackwell Building’s gravel parking lot but will be rebuilt at its new home to welcome students to a new school year this fall.