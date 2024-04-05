Marchand, Dressel, Ledecky, Haughey Highlight Pro Swim San Antonio Psych Sheets

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

April 10-13, 2024

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX

LCM (50m)

Psych sheets have dropped for the final (of three) stops of the Pro Swim Series that will take place in San Antonio next week.

The Pro Swim stops this year as a whole have been stacked and San Antonio did not disappoint with the deepest field in a while.

Highlighting the psych sheets is Leon Marchand who is coming off of helping lead the Arizona State men to their program’s first NCAA title last week. This is Marchand’s 4th Pro Series meet ever and his first since Pro Swim Westmont in March 2023. Marchand is entered as the #1 seed in the 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breaststroke. He holds the Pro Swim records in the 400 IM and 200 IM as well as the World Record holder in the 400 IM.

Arizona State teammate Hubert Kos is also on the pysch sheets for the meet as the #1 seed in the 200 backstroke, #5 seed in the 100 back, #8 seed in the 100 fly, and #58 seed in the 100 free. Kos will notably not swim the 200 IM, the event he holds the World Junior record in. Kos won the 200 backstroke World title last summer at 2023 Worlds in Fukuoka, finishing ahead of Ryan Murphy of the US who is not on the psych sheets in San Antonio. Murphy won the 200 back at the stop in Westmont.

Caeleb Dressel is entered on the psych sheets as well. Dressel was originally scheduled to swim in Knoxville but scratched due to the soon-to-be arrival of his child. He did swim in Westmont winning the 50 free and 100 fly, swimming his fastest times in both events since leaving in the middle of 2022 Worlds. Dressel is entered in the 100 free (#2 seed), 200 free (103 seed, yards entry time), 100 fly (#1 seed), and 50 free (#1 seed).

Katie Ledecky did not swim at Westmont and instead raced at the Florida Senior Champs in the short course yards (SCY) format. She won the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles in Knoxville and was 2nd behind Tess Cieplucha in the 400 IM as well. Here she is the #1 seed in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles. She also is the #2 seed in a deep 200 freestyle field.

Leading the way in the 200 freestyle is Siobhan Haughey who represents Hong Kong internationally. Haughey is coming off of a World Title in the 200 free as she won the event at 2024 Worlds in Doha. She is entered as the top seed in the 200 free. In Doha, she also finished on the podium in the 100 free and 100 breast. She is entered in both events as well in San Antonio as the #1 seed in the 100 free and #5 seed in the 100 breast. Her other entries include #3 seed in the 50 free, #6 seed in the 400 free, and #11 seed in the 100 fly.

With the NCAA wrapping up many other NCAA names highlight the psych sheets. Highlighting the women’s side is both the Walsh sisters Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh are set to compete. Gretchen’s highest seed is #2 in the 100 fly while Alex is the #2 seed in the 200 IM. Lydia Jacoby is the #2 seed in the 100 breast only behind Lilly King. Bella Sims won two individual NCAA titles and is also on the psych sheets here. 2024 NCAA Champ in the 200 back Pheobe Bacon is the #2 seed in the event here, only behind Regan Smith who is the top seed. Smith also leads Katharine Berkoff in the 100 back as Berkoff is coming off the NCAA title in the SCY version of the event.

In addition to Marchand and Kos, the men’s side features NCAA swimmers such as Luke Hobson who is the top seed in the 200 free and also is entered in the 100 free as his only other event. Ilya Kharun won the 200 fly NCAA title as a freshman and is the #3 seed in the event here. Fellow freshman Daniel Diehl highlights the psych sheets with the #3 seed in the 200 back.