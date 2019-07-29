Small Tweaks in Latest Version of US Nationals Psych Sheets

2019 PHILLIPS 66 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 31- August 4, 2019

Avery Aquatics Center

Stanford, CA

A new version of psych sheets (linked above) for the 2019 US National Championships have been released. The most noticeable change is the removal of the dollar signs ($) from most of the swimmers who previously had them, indicating that they have completed their Athlete Protection Training.

The training was required to be completed by June 23rd by all 18 & over athletes or they would risk ineligibility to swim. When the initial psych sheets came out, indicating who had not completed the training, we cross-checked several in the USA Swimming SWIMS database, and most had registered official swims since the June 23rd deadline even without being cleared on their APT training.

We spoke to several swimmers that previously were marked who indicated that they had completed virtually all of the training, but that there was final “Finish” button that they had missed. Once that button was clicked, their completion was registered and cleared.

Aside from that, we found a couple of mildly interesting changes to entries in the latest version of the psych sheets, which are outlined below:

Australia’s fastest butterflier in almost a decade Matthew Temple has added an entry in the 100 meter free to previous entries in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 free. He finished 6th individually at Worlds in the 100 fly and 10th in the 200 fly. The 20-year old is seeded just 45th in the 100 free at 50.19, but did swim 51.51 in the 100 fly last week, implying he’s got a best time in the 100 free waiting. More importantly – if he’s adding events, that’s probably a sign that he’s not skipping the meet, helping prop up the starpower in the field.

has added an entry in the 100 meter free to previous entries in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 free. He finished 6th individually at Worlds in the 100 fly and 10th in the 200 fly. The 20-year old is seeded just 45th in the 100 free at 50.19, but did swim 51.51 in the 100 fly last week, implying he’s got a best time in the 100 free waiting. More importantly – if he’s adding events, that’s probably a sign that he’s not skipping the meet, helping prop up the starpower in the field. Jr. Pan Pac Champion Emma Weyant has added a 7th entry, in the 400 free, to her schedule. She’s the 10th seed in 4:10.27.

has added a 7th entry, in the 400 free, to her schedule. She’s the 10th seed in 4:10.27. University of Tennessee rising sophomore Sinclair Larson has dropped the 400 IM. That will leave her to swim the 200 backstroke (32nd seed) and 100 backstroke (49th seed). She was a yards-only entry in the 400 IM – an event where she earned All-America honors as a freshman by placing 15th at NCAAs (4;08.43).

