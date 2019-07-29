2019-2020 U.S. National Team Spots On the Line At 2019 U.S. Nationals

While many of Team USA’s top names are competing at major international meets this summer, U.S. Nationals will go a long way in determining the national team for the upcoming year, 2019-2020.

In contrast to the national travel teams that headed to World Championships, World University Games or Pan American Games this summer, the U.S. National Team is a broader umbrella, comprising the top American athletes in every Olympic event. We profiled the benefits and specific perks of National Team status a few years ago, but the most notable benefits include access to monthly stipends from USA Swimming, meet reimbursements and elite athlete health insurance, plus access to the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

With that in mind, here’s a look at how the 2019-2020 U.S. National Team will be selected. You can see the full criteria here.

Top 6 athletes in each individual Olympic event as determined by FINA.org’s World Rankings from January 1, 2019 through August 25, 2019 Rankings will be pulled from the FINA site on September 3 (giving swimmers a chance to make sure their time is included in the database)

Prelims, semifinals and finals (A, B, C and D) from all USA Swimming or FINA sanctioned meets are eligible

Relay leadoffs, time trials, swim-offs and intermediate splits are not eligible

We’ll be tracking the running national team ranks each night of U.S. Nationals to see which swims from the meet have cracked the current list.