Mack Horton Reheats Rivalry With Sun Yang in Presser

In a pre-meet press conference on Friday at the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Australian swimmer Mack Horton renewed the war of words against Sun Yang that flared up last year’s Olympic Games.

”I don’t know if it’s a rivalry,” Horton said when asked about his competition with Sun. “I think it’s a rivalry between clean athletes and athletes who’ve tested positive.”

Mack Horton (middle) speaks at a Swimming Australia press conference on Friday in Budapest. Courtesy: Daniela Kapser

At the Rio Olympics last summer, Sun allegedly splashed Horton during a pre-meet warmup session. Horton responded that “I don’t have time for drug cheats,” which began a heated media battle between the pair, and their fans, for the duration of the meet.

In the pair’s first competition of the Olympics, Horton won the 400 free in 3:41.55 with Sun, in the lane next to him, placing 2nd in 3:41.68. Later in the meet, Sun won gold in the 200 free, that Horton didn’t compete in; in the 1500, Sun finished 16th in prelims to miss the final, while Horton took 5th.

Sun served a three month doping ban in 2014 after serving a positive test for the banned substance Trimetazidine. Sun maintains that he was taking the substance to treat a heart condition, and the test and suspension weren’t announced until after it was served.

The two will again first see each other in the 400 free – the second event of the meet. Individually, Sun will also swim the 200 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. Horton will swim the same 4 events – expanding his range down to the 200 free this year. That means the two could go head-to-head in at least 4 individual finals, plus at least the 800 free relay final as well.

marklewis

The 400 free should start the meet off with a bang. Sun Yang may change his tactics and not let the race come down to a sprint to the finish. He flubbed his touch into the wall.

1 hour 34 minutes ago
hydrofoil

I don’t mean to throw Sun Yang under the bus, but was researching what he was banned for… He apparently tested positive for Trimetazidine. From what I can tell reading around, its a fairly powerful drug to help prevent heart problems when doing endurance training and especially when continually using testosterone. Just because he isn’t big (albeit maybe he is a bit for a distance swimmer) doesn’t mean he ain’t on the juice still.
https://rd.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12012-009-9041-7

More power to Mack Horton though! This is looking like an exciting battle with some flair. Hopefully Sun doesn’t disappear or get angry and leave again like a few times in the past… Oh lord.

1 hour 14 minutes ago
marklewis

Yeah, I wonder what they call Anger Management classes in China. Maybe they let him see his girlfriend this year so he won’t be so grouchy.

54 minutes 16 seconds ago
iLikePsych

I would call 6’6″ and 200 lbs big for a person of any demographic.

38 minutes 53 seconds ago
IMs for days

Odds on Sun attacking Mack in the call room?

1 hour 8 minutes ago
Lane Four

Scary.

56 minutes 32 seconds ago
Tom from Chicago

Maybe Sun has roid rage? I do not believe anyone who has tested positive for PED should be permitted to compete in National, World, or Olympic competitions and potentially deny clean athletes medals or final appearances.

PED doping is not a victimless crime.

I hope FINA can finally start protecting athletes, not politicians.

55 minutes 24 seconds ago
samuel huntington

I agree – throw them out, but don’t all crimes have victims?

47 minutes 48 seconds ago
