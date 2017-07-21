Mack Horton Reheats Rivalry With Sun Yang in Presser

In a pre-meet press conference on Friday at the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Australian swimmer Mack Horton renewed the war of words against Sun Yang that flared up last year’s Olympic Games.

”I don’t know if it’s a rivalry,” Horton said when asked about his competition with Sun. “I think it’s a rivalry between clean athletes and athletes who’ve tested positive.”

At the Rio Olympics last summer, Sun allegedly splashed Horton during a pre-meet warmup session. Horton responded that “I don’t have time for drug cheats,” which began a heated media battle between the pair, and their fans, for the duration of the meet.

In the pair’s first competition of the Olympics, Horton won the 400 free in 3:41.55 with Sun, in the lane next to him, placing 2nd in 3:41.68. Later in the meet, Sun won gold in the 200 free, that Horton didn’t compete in; in the 1500, Sun finished 16th in prelims to miss the final, while Horton took 5th.

Sun served a three month doping ban in 2014 after serving a positive test for the banned substance Trimetazidine. Sun maintains that he was taking the substance to treat a heart condition, and the test and suspension weren’t announced until after it was served.

The two will again first see each other in the 400 free – the second event of the meet. Individually, Sun will also swim the 200 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. Horton will swim the same 4 events – expanding his range down to the 200 free this year. That means the two could go head-to-head in at least 4 individual finals, plus at least the 800 free relay final as well.