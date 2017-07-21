NCS Champion Christopher Jhong Verbally Commits to Cal Bears

Christopher Jhong, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, California, has verbally committed to the University of California, Berkeley.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley. I’m looking forward to start my four year journey in the fall of 2018. Go Bears!🐻” [sic]

Jhong was champion in the 200 IM at CIF-North Coast Section Championships in May, clocking in at 1:48.73 to win by over 2 seconds. He was also fifth in the 500 free (4:27.22), led off the medley relay (24.20), and anchored the 400 free relay in 47.08 (although he went 46.23 leading off in prelims). At the California State meet he placed second in the 200 IM with 1:47.34 and sixth in the 500 free with 4:28.11 (after 4:25.45 in prelims).

Jhong swims year-round with Pleasanton Seahawks. He competed at the 2017 US Nationals and World Championship Trials in the 400 free and 200/400 IM. His top SCY times are:

200 IM – 1:47.34

400 IM – 3:50.87

200 free – 1:39.76

500 free – 4:25.45

200 fly – 1:48.88

Jhong will join fellow verbal commit Reece Whitley in the Bears’ class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].