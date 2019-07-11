Machine Aquatics’ Ben Charles Adds Verbal Commitment to Texas Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Arlington, Virginia’s Ben Charles has recently announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas in Austin for the 2020-21 school year. He’ll join a class of 2024 that already boasts verbals from Armando Vegas, Brendan McCourt, Carson Foster, Coby Carrozza, Ethan Heasley, Victor Tremblay, and Zac Van Zandt.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Texas! I am extremely thankful for my family, friends, and coaches who have enabled me to be where I am today. I chose Texas because of the outstanding academic and swimming programs, as well as the incredible group of extremely welcoming swimmers and coaches. I can’t wait to continue both my swimming and academic careers as a Longhorn! HOOK’EM!!”

Charles is a rising senior at Maret School in Washington, D.C. Quite a versatile swimmer, he represented the Frogs at Washington Metros in the 50 free and 100 free (winning the consolation finals in both) as a freshman, in the 50 free and 100 breast (winning the consolation finals in both) as a sophomore, and in the 200 free (3rd place) and 100 fly (4th place) this past season.

Charles swims for Machine Aquatics year-round. He competed at NCSA Spring Championship in March, placing fourth in the 200 fly and earning PBs in the 100 breast, 50 fly, 200 fly, and 100 IM. He kicked off the 2019 long-course season with a PB in the 200m fly, going 2:09.66 at an age group meet at the end of June. He’ll join a 200 fly group in Austin that has a history of scoring at NCAAs. In addition to Jack Conger, who set the NCAA and American records in the event at 2017 NCAAs, the Longhorns have earned points from Sam Pomajevich (2018) and Max Holter (2019) over the last three years. Charles will overlap with current Longhorns Pomajevich, Andrew Koustik, and JohnThomas Larson.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:47.70

100 fly – 50.10

200 free – 1:40.95

100 free – 46.99

50 free – 20.96

100 breast – 56.54

100 back – 52.75

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

