Katie Meili, Medallista De Oro En Los JJOO, Se Retira De La Natación

Friends and family! It is with a heart full of joy and gratitude that I announce my retirement from competitive swimming. My swimming career has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for the lessons it has taught me, the opportunities it has provided me, and most importantly, the incredible people it has brought into my life. I am indebted to so many of you who have supported me on this wonderful journey. A thousand thanks does not begin to convey my appreciation for your unwavering encouragement and love. This chapter is closing, but I’m very much looking forward to the challenges and adventures the next one will bring. All the best! Go Team USA!