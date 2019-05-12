Versatile Zac Van Zandt Verbally Commits to Texas for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zac Van Zandt from Winnetka, California has verbally committed to swim at the University of Texas in the class of 2024. Van Zandt is a USA Swimming All-American who excels across the board in the pool. He wrapped up his junior year of high school swim season representing Crespi Carmelite High School at California’s CIF State Championships this weekend. In prelims, he went 1:37.79 in the 200 free and 44.73 in the 100 free to qualify 6th and 3rd for the respective finals but opted to scratch the 200 final. He wound up third in the 100 with 44.45, coming within .02 of his PB from the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships earlier in the month. He was runner-up in both the 100 free and 200 free at the Section meet, going lifetime bests of 44.42 and 1:36.32. He also went a PB of 23.27 in the 50 back leading off the Crespi medley relay, and at the Mission League Championships in April he swam 55.31 to score a PB in the 100 breast.

Van Zandt swims year-round for CCAT Swimming. Last December he competed at Winter Juniors West in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back and 200 IM and finaled (13th) in the 100 free. Two weeks later he won the 100/200 fly and placed third in the 500 free at California/Nevada Sectionals. Last summer he won the 200 free (1:52.33), placed 3rd in the 100 free (51.62), and was 12th in the 50 free (24.22), 17th in the 100 fly (57.21), and 21st in the 100 back (1:00.17) at Santa Clara Futures.

Texas boasts the deepest 100/200 free group in the country but Van Zandt has speed in fly and breast, as well, and could develop into an IMer in Austin. He will join the Longhorns with fellow class of 2024 commits Armando Vegas, Brendan McCourt, Carson Foster, Coby Carrozza, Ethan Heasley, and Victor Tremblay in the fall of 2020. Van Zandt and Vegas both participated in USA Swimming’s 2018 National Select Camp.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.86

100 free – 44.42

200 free – 1:36.32

500 free – 4:33.55

100 breast – 55.31

100 fly – 48.90

200 fly – 1:48.42

100 back – 51.46

200 IM – 1:49.67

Swimming: Congratulations to Zac Van Zandt ‘20 on his verbal commit to The University of Texas at Austin. The Celt Family could not be more proud of him and wish him continued success in his academic and aquatic persuit #CELTPRIDE #hookemhorns pic.twitter.com/V1MUx4L7Mo — Crespi Athletics (@CrespiAthletics) May 12, 2019

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.