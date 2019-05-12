Top 5 Performances from Day 2 of the FINA Champions Swim Series – Budapest

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #2 – BUDAPEST

Day 2 of the Budapest stop of the FINA Champions Series saw a few new world #1 times, impressive triple wins, and more in the Duna Arena. Below is a breakdown of five standout performances/happenings from day 2 of the meet.

1. Sarah Sjöström and Katinka Hosszu dominate with triples – these two names have dominated headlines in the swimming world, and they were incredible tonight in Budapest. Sjöström continues to make 23’s look commonplace in the 50 free with a 23.97 tonight, and her 1:56.58 victory time in the 200 free after winning the 50 fly (25.32) in a new world #1 time as well as the 50 free was gritty. She then hopped back in to anchor a relay with a respectable 53.35 split. Speaking of toughness, Hosszu had a fantastic 200 fly (2:06.62) win, followed by a sub-1:00 100 back win and a 2:08 200 IM win.

2. Justin Ress wins his first and only race of the weekend – the NC State alum is in his first stretch of time post-college career. After a great 48.8 split on the 4×100 free relay last night, Ress raced his sole individual event of the weekend, the 50 back. Winning in 24.68, he defeated WR-holder Kliment Kolesnikov and American icon Matt Grevers and moves to #5 in the world. He didn’t have his best NCAA championships in March, but his long course form has looked very sharp (and a quick nod to Grevers, who has been very impressive this weekend, too) and Ress is looking like he’ll be one to really pay attention to at the World University Games.

3. Huge new national record for Danas Rapsys in the 400 free – Rapsys was out like a rocket, swimming ahead of WR pace for the first 250 meters or so. He didn’t falter very much at all, and held on to win big in 3:43.36. That ties him for #2 in the world this year, while his time decimated his own national record of 3:46.73. That kind of swim in May is rare, and it’s remarkable how far he’s come: his best was 3:53.33, nearly ten seconds slower, until 2018. Though he’s known more as a 200 freestyler (he won silver in that race at the 2018 European Championships and won that race here in Budapest, as well), Rapsys is really coming into his own as a mid-distance threat.

4. After Kristof Milak‘s huge 200 fly, Chad le Clos gets revenge – Milak’s 200 fly last night was less than a second from his season best from Hungarian Nationals, and it was his fourth-best performance ever. He wouldn’t end up on top tonight, though, as le Clos busted out a 51.25 to win the 100 fly. Milak settled for 2nd (51.67), while le Clos jumps up to #3 in this season’s world rankings.

5. Belgium’s Pieter Timmers defeats impressive 100 free field – Timmers, who had somewhat unexpected success in Rio with a 47.80 to take the 100 free silver, is very much so still around and still dangerous. Taking down Russia’s Vladimir Morozov and France’s Mehdy Metella, both top world sprinters, Timmers clocked a 48.32 tonight. He hasn’t been this fast since Rio, and it was his fifth-best outing ever; he’s only ever been under 48.6 at either Olympics or Worlds (except for one 48.59 from May of 2015 in Antwerpen).