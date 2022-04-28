Lilly King Wants to Race Kate Douglass in a 200y Breast

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
- Worlds Qualifying Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Em Contest
- How To Watch
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
WOMEN’S 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)
- US Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)
- Jr World Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)
- FINA “A” Cut: 2:25.91
- SwimSwam Preview – W200 Breast
Podium:
- Lilly King, Indiana Swim Club – 2:21.19
- Kate Douglass, Virginia – 2:21.43
- Annie Lazor, Indiana Swim Club – 2:21.91
- Anna Keating, Virginia – 2:24.62
- Lydia Jacoby, Seward – 2:26.60
- Mackenzie Looze, Indiana University – 2:27.60
- Ella Nelson, Virginia – 2:29.07
- Josie Panitz, Ohio State – 2:29.78
In a thrilling race to the end, Lilly King edged Kate Douglass and Annie Lazor to win the women’s 200 breast with 2:21.19. King went out characteristically fast, leading by .9 at the halfway mark in 1:07.7. Douglass turned up the pressure over the second half of the race and finished just .24 behind King with 2:21.43 to become the fourth-fastest performer in American history (behind only Rebecca Soni, King, and Lazor). Lazor touched in third place with 2:21.91, and the trio are now the only sub-2:22s in the world so far this year.
Was it just my perception, or did Lily console Annie Lazor and never congratulate Kate?
She had the courtesy to shake her hand – I think that was congratulations enough, I mean how can you be overly happy for someone else when your teammate’s heart just shattered into pieces right beside you
It’s obvious she’s having fun with these rivalries and it’s just good-spirited competition. Time for the armchairs to get over the “Lily hate” lol she clearly isn’t really checking for anyone who just comments and doesn’t race.
A little bit, but you’d assume she’d be over yards at this point in her career.
Lilly: It’s only like my third 200m breast this year.
Kate: It’s only like my third 200m breast ever.
😂😂