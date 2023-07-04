Lilly King on 100 Breast: “I just haven’t felt ‘myself’ in that race in a while”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Even though Lilly King made it a clean sweep in the women’s breaststroke events at the 2023 US Trials, the 100 breast win stood out to the Olympic champion. She admits that after placing 3rd at the Tokyo Olympics, she felt broken physically and emotionally. To be able to get back on the saddle and earn a win in that event again, in the IU Nat (essentially her home pool), and do so in a 1:04, was a big accomplishment for the already heavily decorated Hoosier.