2023 European Junior Championships: After Day 1, Italy’s 2 Gold Tops the Medal Table

2023 European Junior Swimming Championships

Day 1: Tuesday, July 4th

There was only one individual final on display this evening in Belgrade. In addition to the girl’s 400 IM, the finals of the 4×100 free relays for both the girls and boys were contested. Italy sits atop the medal board with its two gold medals and just behind them is Hungary who claimed one gold and one silver.

Taking the 1st individual medal of the meet was Hungary’s Vivien Jackl, who won the 400 IM (4:40.66) by 4.5 seconds over Sweeden’s Lisa Nystrand (4:45.06) and Finland’s Louna Kasvio (4:46.82).

Italy proved dominant in the 4×100 free relays. The girl’s relay of Sara Curtis, Marina Cacciapuoti, Cristiana Stevanato, and Matilde Biagiotti won in a time of 3:40.60. All four legs of the relay split sub-:56s as did the bronze medalist winning team from Great Britain (3:43.37). Hungary had the only swimmers who split sub-55 in the field but wound up with the silver in a time of 3:41.39.

Not to be out done, the Italian boys’ relay topped the podium as well, touching in 3:17.87. All 4 legs of the relay were sub :50, with the anchor Davide Passafaro splitting 48.89, the fastest in the field. Finishing 1.5 seconds behind the Italians was the French squad (3:19.39) and rounding out the top three on the podium was the team from Lithuania (3:20.53).

Medal Table Through Day 1

Rank Nation Gold🥇 Silver 🥈 Bronze🥉 Total🏅 1 Italy 2 2 2 Hungary 1 1 2 =3 Sweeden 1 1 =3 France 1 1 =5 Finland 1 1 =5 Great Britain 1 1 =5 Lithuania 1 1 Total 3 3 3 9

Tomorrow will see the finals of the 200 free, 50 back, 50 breast, the boy’s 200 fly, the girl’s 1500 free, and the mixed 4×100 freestyle.