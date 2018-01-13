Liang Posts 21.52 50 Fly as Stanford Men Roll to Win Over Pacific

Stanford vs Pacific (Men’s Dual)

Friday, January 12th

Avery Aquatic Center, Stanford, California

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Stanford – 217.50

Pacific – 44.50

The Stanford and Pacific men swam a dual meet against each other featuring unusual race distances. The meet consisted of the 400 medley and free relays, 200 IM, 600 and 300 free, and the 150 and 50 of every stroke. Stanford swept Pacific, beating them in the final score 217.5-44.5.

True Sweetser was in control of the 600 and 300 free, winning both in times of 5:23.81 and 2:36.33. As a point of reference, his 600 time was on pace to go about 9:00 in a 1000, and his 300 time was on pace for about a 4:20 in the 500.

Andrew Liang put up a pair of fly wins in the 150 and 50. Liang put up a decent time of 1:18.10 in the 150, considering his season best in the 200 fly is 1:44.67. His 50 time of 21.52 was great for coming out of Winter training. Liang had previously swum the 50 fly at the Cal Triple Distance meet in the Fall, where he went 21.54. Last season at the NCAAs, he split a 19.93 on the medley relay, and going 21.5 flat start in a dual meet sets him up well to be able to go at least that fast in March.

Abrahm DeVine also put up a pair of backstroke wins, going 22.42 in the 50, and 1:16.04 in the 150. DeVine is not known as a backstroke sprinter, but 22.42 is a pretty good dual meet time.

Event Winners

Press Release – Stanford:

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 5 Stanford kicked off 2018 with a 217.5-44.5 win over Pacific on Friday at Avery Aquatics Center.

“Today was a good challenge for us with everyone swimming four events on not a lot of rest. If the times were there, that’s wonderful, but today was more focused on the quality of our strokes and sets, and I was pleased with how we performed,” said Goldman Family Director of Men’s Swimming Ted Knapp . “We looked at this week as an extension of our holiday training and I was extremely happy with what has come of all the hard work this group put in over the break.”

The dual meet, which featured non-traditional events such as the 150-yard breaststroke and 600-yard freestyle, started with a Cardinal win in the 400-yard medley relay. Stanford’s quartet of Ryan Dudzinski , Matt Anderson , Andrew Liang and Sam Perry (3:15.14) had the top time, followed by Glen Cowand , Hank Poppe , Brad Zdroik and Abrahm DeVine (3:17.93) in second.

The Cardinal then claimed the top four times in the 600 free, led by True Sweetser (5:23.81). James Murphy (5:29.30), Johannes Calloni and Matthew Hirschberger (5:34.01) followed Sweetser for the top-four sweep.

Grant Shoults (1:11.56) won the 150-yard freestyle, followed by Cole Cogswell (1:11.91) in second and Alberto Mestre (1:12.88) in third. DeVine (22.42) won the 50-yard backstroke, while Benjamin Ho (22.95) and Jack Walsh (23.49) finished second and third, respectively.

Anderson (25.72) edged Hank Poppe (25.78) for the 50-yard breaststroke before Andrew Liang (1:18.10) narrowly beat out younger brother Alex Liang (1:18.16) in the 150-yard butterfly.

Ho (20.79) was Stanford’s fastest man in the 50-yard freestyle with Cogswell (20.93) in second, Mestre (20.94) in third and Dudzinski (20.99) in fourth.

After a 15-minute break, Cogswell (45.47) got his win in the 100-yard freestyle with Shoults (46.91) in third place. DeVine (1:16.04) led Stanford’s top-four sweep in the 150-yard backstroke, followed by Ho (1:17.47), Calloni (1:19.03) and Ogren (1:19.47).

The 150-yard breaststroke ended in a narrow finish between three Cardinal swimmers – Poppe (1:27.92) swam fastest, followed by Anderson (1:28.25) and Brennan Pastorek (1:28.26).

Sweetser (2:36.33) won his second event of the day in the 300-yard freestyle, and three Stanford swimmers filled out the top four — Murphy (2:38.37), Egan (2:41.41) and Hirschberger (2:43.03).

Andrew Liang (21.52) won his second event of the day in the 50-yard butterfly, followed by Dudzinski (22.26), Zdroik (22.41) and Perry (22.56).

DeVine (1:48.28) won the 200-yard individual medley, the final individual event of the day and his third individual win. Pastorek (1:50.06), Ogren (1:50.61), Ho (1:50.92) and Walsh (1:52.03) completed the top five. Stanford finished one-two in the final event of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Hirschberger, Perry, Zdroik and Cowand (3:02.24) won the race with the team of Greenberg, Cogswell, Murphy and Sweetser (3:03.87) in second.

“We look forward to hosting Arizona and Arizona State next week. With our winter training coming to a close, we’re all looking forward to racing some Pac-12 schools and preparing for the postseason meets,” said Knapp.

Stanford returns to action next week when it hosts coed conference dual meets against Arizona at 2 p.m. PT on Friday and Arizona State at Noon on Saturday.

Press Release – Pacific:

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The pacific men’s swimming team faced #5 Stanford in a dual meet Friday morning at the Avery Aquatics Center.

The nationally-ranked squad defeated the Tigers 217.5-44.5.

Pacific scored in all 14 events in which they participated with Dylan Toy claiming the top finish of the day with his second place time of 46.56 in the 100 Free. Individually, Toy also scored in in the 50 Back, finishing fifth (24.25) and combined with Stewart Harrison, Mason Miller and Miles McKenzie for a third place finish in the 400 Free Relay. The foursome finished ahead of Stanford’s B-team with a time of 3:04.11.

The Tigers came in fourth and fifth in the 400 Medley Relay with Angel Alcala, Neil Franka, Harrison, and Miller registering a time of 3:27.46.

Yahav Shahaf, Franka, Miller, and Alcala each claimed Pacific’s top time in multiple events with Shahaf paving the way with a third place finish (26.33) in the 50 Breast and a fifth place finish (1:34.46) in the 150 Breast. Franka snagged fifth in both the 150 Fly (1:22.58) and the 200 IM (1:55.89), while Mason was fifth in both the 50 Free (21.19) and the 50 Fly (22.62). Alcala finished fourth in the 50 Back (23.57) and was fifth in the 150 Back with 1:20.64 mark.

Michael Kang was UOP's top scorer in the 300 Free (2:45.04)

The men’s swimming and diving team will return home Saturday, January 20 for its final home meet of the season against UC Santa Barbara. Competition is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm, following recognition of eight Tiger seniors — Becca Aguilar, Lauren Atkins, Kenna Ramey, Jo Read, Neil Franka, Stewart Harrison, Max Peterson and Nick Zachmeier.