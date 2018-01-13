Princeton Women Break 4 Pool Records at Villanova Dual

Princeton vs Villanova (Women’s Dual)

Friday, January 12th

Pavilion Pool, Villanova, Pennsylvania

Short course yards

Team Scores

Princeton – 172.5

Villanova – 127.5

Princeton and Villanova went head-to-head in a women’s dual meet, where Princeton came out on top and broke 4 of Villanova’s Pavilion Pool records. Princeton won 10 of 16 events, including both relays. Princeton broke pool records in the 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

Princeton’s ‘A’ 200 medley relay kicked off the meet by winning the event and breaking the pool record. Isabel Reis (26.64), Jenny Ma (29.19), Elsa Welshofer (25.27), Madelyn Veith (22.83) combined to go a 1:43.93. That marks a good time for Princeton coming out of Winter training, as their season best sits at 1:41.40.

The next record came from Joanna Curry in the 200 fly (2:00.56). She beat teammate Isabel Reis by nearly 2 seconds, and went her 3rd fastest time this season, which sits just behind her 2:00.30 and 2:00.31 from the Big Al Invitational.

Isabel Reis took the next record in the 100 fly, posting a quick 55.85, just barely touching out Darby Goodwin by just .19 seconds. Reis’ best dual meet time is 55.09 from back in November, which is a decent margin faster than she went Friday. Her overall season best is 54.23 from the Big Al Invite.

Princeton’s 4th and final pool record came in the last event of the day, the 400 free relay. The ‘A’ relay time of 3:26.87 was done by Lauren McGrath (52.68), Alisabeth Marsteller (51.64), Monica McGrath (52.05), and Madelyn Veith (50.50). Princeton’s best time this season is 3:21.88

Princeton diving star, Sine Scribbick, won both diving events, barely edging out her teammate Carolyn Macfarlane by .45 points. Scribbick then won the 3 meter by a large margin over teammate Katrin Lewis.

Press Release – Princeton:

Individual fly pool records for both Joanna Curry and Isabel Reis, as well as a pair of relay records, highlighted an impressive opening to 2018 for the Princeton women’s swimming and diving team, which improved its win streak to six Friday afternoon with a 172.5-127.5 victory over Villanova at the Pavilion Pool in Philadelphia, Pa.

It was a complete effort for the Tigers, and it began with a strong diving performance earlier in the day. Freshman Sine Scribbick swept both events, including a narrow win over teammate Carolyn MacFarlane on the 1-meter board. Scribbick took that win in 267.07, while MacFarlane finished with 266.62. Scribbick took the 3-meter event with 291.53 points, while Katrin Lewis took second with 264.38.

Princeton started breaking Pavilion Pool records early, as the quartet of Reis, Jenny Ma , Elsa Welshofer and Maddy Veith won the 200 medley relay in 1:43.93. After runner-up finishes by Courtney Tseng (500 free), Alisabeth Marsteller (200 free), and Stephanie Nelson (100 back), Ma got Princeton back in the win column by taking the 100 breast in 1:03.13. That would be the first of two individual wins for Ma, who also claimed the 200 breast in 2:18.51.

Curry broke the pool record in the 200 fly in 2:00.56, with Reis taking runner-up honors in 2:02.21. Reis came back with a big effort in the 100 fly, as she topped Villanova standout Darby Goodwin to win the 100 fly in a pool-record time of 55.85.

Veith, who anchored both of Princeton’s record-setting relays, won the 50 free in 23.66, and she fell just short of a double with a second-place finish in the 100 (51.31). Following a second-place effort by Curry in the 200 back, Ma (2:18.51) and Shaelyn Choi (2:21.43) went 1-2 in the 200 breast. Monica McGrath took third in the 500 before Reis’ win in the 100 fly, and then Reis came back with a brilliant swim to win the 200 IM in 2:04.02. Teammate Regan Barney finished second in 2:05.35.

The quartet of Lauren McGrath , Marsteller, Monica McGrath , and Veith finished the meet in style with a pool-record time of 3:26.87 in the 400 free relay.

Princeton improved to 8-2 with the win, and will now break for finals before entering the critical final stretch of the season. The Tigers will resume competition with a Senior Day meet against Lehigh on Jan. 27, and then will head to Boston for the annual H-Y-P weekend (Feb. 3-4).

Press Release – Villanova:

VILLANOVA, Pa.— The Villanova women’s swimming and diving team hosted Princeton on Friday night in the first home meet of the season. The Wildcats were downed the Tigers 172.5-127.5.

The 200-medley relay team consisting of Darby Goodwin, Heather Farley, Michaela Grassi, and Taylor Wilson swam to a second-place finish with a time of 1:44.33. This is the top time for the squad in this event on the season.

Caitlin Daday continued to be strong in her events as she took a first-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle (10:11.12) and the 500 freestyle (4:58.80). Alexa Fabbri also continued to dominate in her respective events as she placed first in the 100 freestyle (51.24) and 200 freestyle (1:51.23), while placing second in the 50 freestyle (23.72).

In diving, Bridie Dunn placed third in the 1-meter dive (252.59) while also placing fourth in the 3-meter dive (251.18).

Next up for the Wildcats are back-to-back to home meets against BIG EAST foe UConn on Friday and Ursinus on Saturday.